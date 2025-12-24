“Helped me build way more courage than I ever had” - Kai Cenat has a fan moment for Naruto as he shares how the anime inspired him

Kai Cenat (Image via Getty)

Kai Cenat has once again spoken candidly about his mental health in an X thread that has drawn widespread attention from fans. The popular Twitch streamer shared how he continues to struggle with self-doubt, pressure, fear, and overthinking despite his massive career success, noting that these challenges have sometimes prevented him from pursuing bigger goals.

His comments follow a recent birthday video in which he addressed similar issues, a moment that sparked controversy after fellow creator Rakai mocked his honesty, upsetting many fans.

Rather than retreating, Cenat doubled down on his openness, reinforcing his commitment to encouraging honest conversations about mental well-being in the world of content creation.

In the thread, he also reflected on how anime—particularly Naruto—has helped him emotionally, admitting he once dismissed anime before discovering how it inspired greater courage and personal growth.

“I use to think anime was weird and think it was just a cartoon but it has helped me build way more courage than I ever had before & Im only on the 2nd season.”

Cenat praised the series for teaching the value of friendship, helping others, consistency, and moral integrity, themes that align closely with his current mindset and journey toward self-improvement, resonating strongly with fans who appreciate his vulnerability and authenticity.

Exploring the plot of Naruto

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Naruto.

The anime Naruto is based on the manga created by Masashi Kishimoto of the same name. It tells the story of the titular boy, who, as an orphan, dreams of becoming the leader of the village.

The story begins when a powerful Nine-Tailed Fox attacks Konoha, and the Fourth Hokage Minato Namikaze sacrifices his life to seal the beast inside his newborn son Naruto Uzumaki.

Shunned by villagers and unaware of the truth Naruto later learns he is the host of the Nine-Tails and earns respect after defeating the rogue ninja Mizuki.

He becomes a ninja and joins Team 7 with Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno under Kakashi Hatake, taking on missions that grow increasingly dangerous.

During the Chunin Exams the criminal Orochimaru invades Konoha, kills the Third Hokage and targets Sasuke for his Sharingan.

Tsunade is chosen as the Fifth Hokage while Sasuke eventually defects to Orochimaru in pursuit of power.

Unable to stop him Naruto leaves to train with Jiraiya and Sakura begins training under Tsunade, both determined to bring Sasuke back someday.

Two and a half years after training with Jiraiya, Naruto returns as the Akatsuki begin abducting the hosts of the Tailed Beasts. While Team 7 searches for Sasuke, the Akatsuki capture seven beasts and kills all hosts except Gaara.

Sasuke betrays Orochimaru, defeats Itachi and learns the truth about his clan’s massacre that leads him to join the Akatsuki for revenge against Konoha.

After Jiraiya’s death and Nagato’s devastating attack Naruto defeats and redeems Nagato and earns the village’s respect.

Tobi posing as Madara declares war to control humanity through an illusion, triggering the Fourth Shinobi World War. Naruto gains control of the Nine-Tails and joins the fight.

Tobi is revealed as Obito Uchiha while Madara’s plan leads to Kaguya Otsutsuki’s resurrection. Team 7 defeats her, Obito sacrifices himself, and Madara dies.

Naruto finally stops Sasuke, who reforms. After the war Kakashi becomes Sixth Hokage and years later Naruto becomes Seventh Hokage starting a new era.

