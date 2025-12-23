Would Nordstrom Rack be open on Christmas Eve? Store hours, dates, and more explored

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 11: A general view of the Nordstrom Rack at Willowbrook Mall on November 11, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for Nordstrom Inc.)

Nordstrom Rack is following most retailers when it comes to the holidays. Their stores will be closed on Christmas Day. But shoppers still have a chance to buy last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers until then.

But also like most stores, Nordstrom Rack will be operating on reduced hours on Christmas Eve. This is typical during the holidays to give their staff ample time to return home in time for the celebration.

Holiday store hours may differ depending on foot traffic and demand. Shoppers can check operating hours for specific locations on their website to be sure.

Nordstrom Rack store hours for Christmas Eve explored

Last-minute shopping for gifts for loved ones will only be open until December 24. Nordstrom will be open for customers on December 24 for limited hours only.

Their stores opened an hour early on December 23 to accommodate shoppers for the holidays.

On December 24, stores will open even earlier than usual. Customers can start shopping at Nordstrom Rack on Christmas Eve as early as 8:00 am.

But please note that early opening hours vary from one store to another. Shoppers can check specific stores and their holiday hours via their website.

It allows people to get on top of their gifting list before the rush and account for the stores' early closing time. Because instead of the usual 9:00 pm closing time, stores will close early at 6:00 pm.

It will give their staff time to return home in time for Christmas Eve. Normal operating hours will resume on December 26.

But if it's not holiday shopping customers are after, their online store operates uninterrupted throughout the Christmas holiday.

Nordstrom Rack Christmas deal explored

Nordstrom Rack's 'Clear the Rack' section offers some of the biggest deals online and in stores. They are giving an extra 25% off clearance for a total of up to 75% discount on selected clearance. The offer went live on December 19 and will run until January 1 at 11:59 PT.

They are offering new markdowns on clothing, shoes for men and women, Birkenstock clogs, accessories, and even the Dyson vacuums.

There's also an online exclusive offer of $60 off for the next purchase once a shopper applies and gets approved for a Nordstrom credit card.

Nordstrom Rack is also offering shoppers a deal to get gifts in time for the holidays without braving the racks in stores.

Shoppers can buy online and pick it up in the store. Same-day pick up in stores is free but limited to merchandise availability in selected stores.

Nordstrom Rack extends its holiday return policy

Besides giving some of the best deals this year, Nordstrom Rack is also giving shoppers ample time to sort out their gifts for return.

They have extended their holiday return period and any eligible purchases made from October 6 to December 24 can be returned in stores until January 15.

In-store purchases can be returned within 30 days and online purchases within 40 days.

Stay tuned to PRIMETIMER for more informative news.