What made Taylor Swift emotional before her final Eras Tour shows? Travis Kelce's letter explained

Disney+ released the final two episodes of Taylor Swift: The End of an Era docuseries on December 23. The release came earlier than their original release date of December 26. Disney+ announced it on social media as an "early gift to fans around the world."

And the final episode of the six-part docuseries features Taylor Swift getting emotional after receiving a bouquet of white roses and a heartfelt letter from her now-fiancé, Travis Kelce. She was reading the letter while getting ready backstage for her final shows of the Eras Tour. She reads:

"So many unbelievable memories on this tour, but my favorite one is seeing you in concert for the first time, being mesmerized and swept off my feet by a woman who doesn't even know me."

Travis Kelce further wrote in the letter:

"I selfishly say thank you for creating this legendary tour and to Robert [Allen, manager] for making you stop through Kansas City, Missouri... that night too in KC was the beginning of me meeting the love of my life."

The Tortured Poets Department singer-songwriter seemingly read the rest of the letter to herself before saying to her mother, Andrea:

"Ohhh, my god. So much for no emotions on the last three shows, huh?"

The bouquet and letter from Travis Kelce were given to Taylor Swift on her final Eras Tour concert in Vancouver. She finished her record-breaking tour with a 3-night show in Vancouver on December 6, 7, and 8 in 2024.

Kelce had previously alluded to the Kansas City concert in his July 2023 New Heights podcast.

He told his brother, Jason Kelce, and their listeners that he failed to connect with the pop star during the show and wasn't able to give her the friendship bracelet he had made with his number on it.

All six episodes of Taylor Swift: The End of an Era are now streaming exclusively on Disney+ after the streamer released the last two episodes of the docuseries days in advance.

The docuseries chronicles Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour and the final moments of her last show in Vancouver. Episodes 1 and 2 showcase the band and dancers who went with her on tour. Bassist Amos Heller and lead dancer Kameron Saunders were among those featured.

It also showed heartfelt moments between Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran after the thwarted terror plot in Vienna that forced the pop star to cancel three shows.

More episodes featured family members, singers, special guests, and other crew members of the tour.

Episode 4 of The End of an Era also showed Swift briefly talking about Travis Kelce, their relationship, and how it started. She said at one point in the doc:

"If you ever told me the most meaningful relationship I would have would start with a man saying he was 'b*tthurt' I didn't want to meet him...unbelievable."

