Why does Taylor Swift call 'Dateline' her comfort watch? Pop star opens up on Late Show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Dateline is Taylor Swift's comfort show because it helps her unwind. The superstar revealed her obsession with the NBC-powered true crime docuseries during her appearance on the December 10, 2025, episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, saying that watching Dateline was a way for her to relax from working:

“So I will go back to the hotel, you know, get out of the costume into the bath immediately, into the bath, mermaid time. And then I get the most amount of room service possible.”

She added:

“So then I signed like 2000 CDs because me doing activity that is like tactile hand activity, and I'm making something. It's like when I'm doing bread stuff. My kind of profession is like coming up with ideas for stuff. So, if I can turn off the ideas for a second? Very exciting. I'll put on like, I'll put on my Dateline, do you know what I mean?”

Dateline inspired a track in Taylor Swift’s 13th studio album The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift had previously spoken about her love for Dateline in another interview. She told iHeartRadio that the American newsmagazine inspired her song ‘Florida!!!’ on her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“I’m always watching like… Dateline, people have these crimes that they commit, where do they immediately skip town and go to? They go to Florida. They try to reinvent themselves, have a new identity, blend in,” she said.

Before adding:

“I think when you go through a heartbreak, there’s a part of you that thinks: I want a new name, I want a new life, I don’t want anyone to know where I’ve been or know me at all. So that was the jumping-off point behind where would you go to reinvent yourself and blend in? 'Florida!!!'”

Taylor Swift discussed the activities she enjoys in her spare time and how she separated her private life from her hectic career during her latest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The description of the video, shared on YouTube, reads:

“Taylor Swift tells Stephen Colbert that she likes her home to stay cozy and free from any evidence that a world-famous musician lives there.”

Taylor Swift also shared the promise she made before the start of the Eras Tour. She decided not to give a half-baked performance during the Tour, no matter the situation, even when she had the Stomach Flu.

“So for me, when I'm on tour, especially the Eras Tour, I just make a decision at the beginning of the tour that there is no option to not go on stage. That's not an option, and it's not an option to perform, you know, like I think I'd do the show at like a level six tonight, that's not an option.”

