Homeless Tylor Chase receives help from former Nickelodeon costar Daniel Curtis Lee

Former Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide actor Tylor Chase has recently received support from a familiar source during a difficult period in his life, as fellow Nickelodeon alum Daniel Curtis Lee stepped in after learning about Chase’s current situation.

Lee reconnected with Chase after a video circulating online showed Chase experiencing homelessness in California. In a Dec. 23 Instagram video, Lee shared updates on efforts made by friends and family to help Chase access medical care and temporary stability.

“I just wanted to give you an update,” Lee said. “Shaun Weiss and his team put a lot of effort into trying to get him into a hospital last night—and I thought it worked. His dad told me it worked, but it turns out he kind of backed out.”

Lee later spent time with Chase in person, documenting a meal they shared together.

“So, today I went to have pizza with him,” he explained. During the visit, Lee also facilitated a FaceTime call between Chase and another former costar, Devon Werkheiser, who played Ned Bigby on the Nickelodeon series.

Following the visit, Lee assisted Chase in finding temporary accommodations during the holiday season.

“He trusted an old friend,” Lee said. “He wanted to stay local and this was the only one that was open.” Before leaving, the two shared a brief but emotional exchange. “Love you, dude,” Chase said. “Thank you. I'm so happy to see you.”

Lee has continued to share updates about Chase, noting the widespread response to his situation.

“He's on my heart, often on my mind,” Lee said in a Dec. 22 Instagram video, adding that Chase “seems to be really excited about the fact that so many people have been inspired by him.”

Devon Werkheiser shares hope for Tylor Chase amid homelessness and mental health struggles

Werkheiser has also spoken publicly about Chase, expressing concern while acknowledging the complexity of the situation.

“Tylor was a sensitive, sweet, and kind kid,” he told TMZ on Dec. 22. “It is heartbreaking to see him this way.” He further explained, “Anyone who has dealt with severe addiction and deep mental health issues knows it’s an unbelievably challenging situation if they don’t want help.”

