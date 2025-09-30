Tylor Chase GoFundMe deleted as homeless child actor’s family plead for medical intervention

A TikTok user, Citlalli Wilson, created a GoFundMe to help the former child actor, Tylor Chase (Image via Instagram/@lethallalli)

Recently, multiple TikTok posts featuring Tylor Chase, a former child actor, went viral.

A user, Citlalli Wilson (@lethallalli), uploaded a picture of the Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide living on the streets of Riverside, California, on September 18.

After the post garnered millions of views on the platform, she shared a clip of Chase introducing himself. He said:

“Hello, my name is Tylor Chase. I’m here on a Christian movement for acting.”

@lethallalli mentioned launching a GoFundMe, as she wrote:

“I showed him the post I made for him he said that’s awesome!!! He said he’ll appreciate any help so I’ll be posting a Gofundme for him shortly!!!”

The TikTok user captioned her second post:

“I told him we can help get him a phone!! Or anything will help!! Thank you guys so much for remembering he was so excited !!”

A GoFundMe page, created by Citlalli Wilson, went live on September 20 and raised $1,207.

The TikToker thanked her followers for their support and wrote in another post:

“Thank you to everyone who donated to Tylor! What do you guys think I should do give him the cash or buy him nesessities? Plz lmk I’ll be looking for him today to tell him you guys donated!”

However, Wilson disabled the GoFundMe campaign after speaking with Tylor Chase’s mother.

The TikTok creator shared a screenshot of her chat, in which Chase’s mom expressed concern about the former actor’s health and requested the deletion of the fundraiser.

Tylor Chase’s mother spoke with the TikTok user, Citlalli Wilson, about the ex-child actor’s medical needs

After @lethallalli launched a GoFundMe to support the Good Time Max actor, the latter’s mom reached out to her. She urged the TikToker to stop the fundraiser, while highlighting Tylor Chase’s health struggles.

In a screenshot shared by Wilson on TikTok, Chase’s mother texted her pleading for a medical intervention instead of raising money. She wrote:

“Tyler needs medical attention not money. But he refuses it. I appreciate your effort. But money would not be a benefit to him. I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can’t manage money for his meds by himself.”

Wilson responded by agreeing to stop donations but conveyed her wish to give the money raised from GoFundMe to Tylor Chase's mother. She said:

“Understood I will stop the donations. But there is money that i’d like to at least give you because I don’t know what else to do with it. The money is not for me and it's not my blessing to receive.”

Chase’s mother agreed to meet Wilson and reiterated that the former actor needs medical attention and can’t manage the money himself.

@lethallalli mentioned in the caption about transferring money to an account.

In follow-up TikTok posts and an Instagram Reel, Citlalli Wilson shared how she and another TikTok user Lee Livee (@12345biglee) met Tylor Chase and gifted him new footwear and clothes. In her Instagram post, she wrote:

“As some of you may know I went viral on TikTok for posting 'Tylor Chase' my post got millions of views and people asked I make a Gofundme to help him out. So I did. Today me and @12345biglee spent all day giving him a refresh. It’s such a blessing for God to use me as a vessel to help bless someone 🙏.”

In the clip, the TikTokers are seen washing off Tylor’s hair. They also captured the ex-actor’s reaction to the gifts, and thanked them.