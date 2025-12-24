Is Publix open on Christmas eve? Store hours, timings, and more to know

Is Publix open on Christmas eve? (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

For your last-minute shopping needs, grocery chain Publix will remain open on Christmas Eve. According to sources, the chain confirmed that all their stores will remain open on December 24 and will close at 7 p.m. According to The Palm Beach Post, as one of the biggest Florida grocery stores, Publix typically remains open throughout the year except for three days: Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Easter. A note on the company website states,

"Since our founding, we have been closed on these three holidays in observance of the holiday and to allow our associates time with family and friends."

Customers have one more day to stock up on their groceries or bring home any medications that may come in handy before the stores close for the Christmas holiday.

Customers can confirm the business hours of the nearest stores on the official website or contact the local store for exact timings.

Store hours, timings, and everything to know for last-minute shopping at Publix

Christmas is just around the corner, and it isn't unusual to have a list of pending groceries. With over 1400 stores in the US and approximately 800 in Florida itself, Publix keeps its doors open for grocery hauls throughout the year, except for three days. As confirmed by the chain to USA Today, the chain will keep its shutters up on Christmas Eve, allowing customers to stock up on grocery or pharmacy essentials for Christmas Day.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the typical store timings of Publix are from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. On December 24, the stores are likely to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; however, the timings may change based on the specific location.

In other news, the grocery chain announced they will be opening a new grocery and pharmacy store in St. Augustine on January 15, 2025.

Store owners may exercise their discretion in store closing times so employees can spend time with their loved ones.

However, most Publix stores are expected to close by 7 p.m. on December 24 and resume work on December 26.