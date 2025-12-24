Is Aldi’s open on Christmas eve? Store hours, timings, and more explored. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

From last-minute shopping to prepping food, Christmas Eve acts as a buffer day to get ready for the holiday celebrations. Major grocery chains, including Aldi, keep their doors open for customers to finish shopping, given most grocers and retailers remain shut on December 25. An Aldi spokesperson told Today news that most stores will open at their regular timings on Christmas Eve but are likely to close earlier in observance of Christmas Day.

Sources reported that Aldi stores will open at 8 a.m. and close early by 4 p.m. on December 24. The website also provides information on holidays and encourages customers to check exact timings with the store locator tool:

"ALDI stores are closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Additionally, ALDI stores operate limited hours on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve."

Is Aldi's open on Christmas Eve? Find out about the store's opening and closing hours

Most grocery chains, including Aldi, keep their doors closed on Christmas Day to give their employees an opportunity to rest and relax. However, they acknowledge that last-minute shopping is more likely to happen during the festive season and give shoppers an opportunity to stock up on Christmas Eve. The store locator tool on Aldi's website allows customers to check the exact store timings on Christmas Eve and other days. The typical timings for this week are:

Day of the Week Hours Tue 8:00 am - 8:30 pm Wed 8:00 am - 4:00 pm Thu Closed Fri 8:00 am - 8:30 pm Sat 8:00 am - 8:30 pm Sun 8:00 am - 8:30 pm Mon 8:00 am - 8:30 pm

Sources indicate that some stores may opt for closure on December 26 to observe St. Stephen's Day.

Customers are advised to reach out to their local stores or use the store locator tool on the website to know about the exact timings to avoid last-minute hassle.