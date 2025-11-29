Why is Aldi recalling this Christmas product right before the festival? Complete reasons explained

PORTISHEAD, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 11: Shoppers enter a branch of the budget supermarket retailer Aldi on November 11, 2023 in Portishead, England. The German retailer founded in 1946, has been gaining popularity with shoppers of groceries in the UK. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Aldi has issued a new recall notice that affects shoppers in 24 U.S. states, right when holiday shopping is at its busiest. The store issued a warning after discovering that several Christmas-time food items contained allergens not listed on the label, alerting customers who might be at risk.

Aldi initiated the recall after Silvestri Sweets Inc. decided to remove two holiday-themed products from the shelves. They pulled the Choceur Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark because it might contain wheat that wasn't mentioned on the package. They also recalled the Choceur Cookie Butter Holiday Bark because it may have contained pecans that weren't listed. These items were sold as part of Aldi's Christmas lineup in several states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, among others.

People who have purchased either of these items should dispose of them immediately. Individuals with wheat or pecan allergies may experience adverse reactions if they consume these products. This recall highlights that large stores continue to struggle with food safety issues. We've seen an increasing number of recalls due to allergens across the country. Recent warnings emphasize the seriousness of this issue. The FDA has even put some recalls in its highest risk group, called Class I.

How Aldi’s 2025 recalls address allergen risks and appliance safety issues

The recent move comes after several other recalls by Aldi throughout 2025. Earlier this year, they pulled Casa Mamita Soft Taco Dinner Kits off shelves on October 29 because the product contained milk that wasn’t listed as an ingredient. This issue affected locations in states like Connecticut, Illinois, Georgia, Maryland, Louisiana, New York, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Earlier in the month, on October 9, they also removed Fusia Asian Inspirations Veggie Spring Rolls from stores due to the presence of shrimp in the product without proper labeling. These spring rolls were sold in over 30 states, including Arizona, Minnesota, Indiana, Kansas, South Dakota, Texas, New Jersey and Oklahoma.

Aldi has not only dealt with food recalls but also tackled issues with home appliances. On October 9, they recalled Ambiano Electric Pressure Cookers due to a risk of hot contents leaking, which could cause burns to users. This recall affected customers nationwide. Earlier, on September 18, Aldi pulled Ambiano Cotton Candy Makers from shelves. These were sold in August and September 2024 and posed a fire hazard.

Aldi has emphasized its commitment to customer safety in the wake of these incidents. The company stated on its official product recalls page,

"While ALDI is committed to providing only the best quality at the lowest prices, our top priority is the safety of you and your family. From developing stringent standards to working with trusted manufacturers on product quality and testing, every measure possible is taken to fulfill that promise."

They recommend that shoppers with food allergies monitor recall notices and report any adverse reactions to the Food and Drug Administration. Aldi’s official recall page shares a full list of recalled products and the states they are involved in. It provides valuable details to help guide customers during the holiday shopping season.