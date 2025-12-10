Aldi's popular Dutch apple pie returns to shelves for one week

PORTISHEAD, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 11: Shoppers enter a branch of the budget supermarket retailer Aldi on November 11, 2023 in Portishead, England. The German retailer founded in 1946, has been gaining popularity with shoppers of groceries in the UK. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Aldi brought back its well-loved Bake Shop Dutch Apple Pie just in time for the holiday season, but for one week. Shoppers can grab it in stores through December 16. This classic dessert, which comes ready to serve, makes it easy to include a favorite treat on your holiday table.

The Bake Shop Dutch Apple Pie stands out with its sweet crumble topping, setting it apart from the typical double-crust apple pie. It has received compliments from buyers for its flaky crust and caramelized apples. A fan on the r/aldi subreddit said, “This apple pie is great. It's as good or better than a pie from the local bakery at half the price. We buy one every time we see it at Aldi.”

You can eat the pie as it is from the package, but heating it in the oven for a short time makes the filling smoother and smells better. Warming it up before eating gives it a soft, melty inside and fills your house with a sweet cinnamon and sugar scent. To make it even better, you can top the pie slices with a scoop of ice cream to turn it into a treat like one you'd get at a bakery.

Aldi is bringing back its Dutch Apple Pie and Pecan Pie for a limited time

Aldi is bringing back its Bake Shop Pecan Pie this week for those who enjoy a different taste. This pie comes ready to serve with a chewy texture full of nuts, perfect for anyone who loves sweet desserts. Both the Pecan Pie and Dutch Apple Pie are part of Aldi’s special Aldi Find products. These are only around as long as there’s stock, so they won’t last forever.

Aldi can make the holiday season less demanding with these seasonal pies. They offer a quick and cheap option to individuals who lack time and the equipment to bake themselves. The combination of quality, low cost, and convenience makes them a success with the shoppers.

This promotion will end within a few days, and Aldi customers need to visit their nearest store as soon as possible to obtain these seasonal items. The Dutch Apple Pie or the Pecan Pie can also add an appetizing and festive flavor to any holiday party.