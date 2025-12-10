Viral video captures a DoorDash driver supposedly using pepper spray on customer’s Arby’s order that left his wife “choking and gasping”

DoorDash confirmed that the driver has been banned from the platform (Image via Getty)

A DoorDash driver is currently trending after using pepper spray on an Arby’s bag delivered to a particular house in northern Vanderburgh County. The incident happened on Sunday, December 7, following which a woman became unwell, as stated by the New York Post.

The delivery agent’s identity has not been revealed. However, the entire moment was recorded on camera. The footage shows the driver, a woman, entering the residence at midnight and keeping the packet down.

She had a phone in one hand and was holding a pepper spray in the other. The lady sprayed the can from the top and walked away immediately. The DoorDash driver also put the spray in her pocket before she left the place. Furthermore, she appeared in a jacket and had blue hair.

The victim who became sick was revealed as Mandy, the wife of Mark Candin, who lived in the house. After the DoorDash driver delivered the order, Mark did not check the bag. He opened up to WFIE on what happened shortly, as he said:

“I noticed my wife had started eating and she started choking and gasping, and after she had a couple bites of her food she actually threw up. I had a look at the bag and seen that there was some kind of spray or something. The bag had been tampered with.”

The New York Post stated that Candin tried to get in touch with the driver. However, the person blocked him on DoorDash. Mark is currently seeking everyone’s help on Facebook, where he posted a few glimpses of the driver who delivered the order.

DoorDash driver banned after the incident: Mark Candin shares about what happened with his wife

As of this writing, the woman appearing in the video has not been charged by the authorities. However, the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the matter. WFIE stated that the lady might be accused of consumer product tampering, which is also a felony.

While speaking to the outlet, Mark Candin described it as a “horrific” experience, adding that everyone should now maintain precautions in such cases. Mark said that he was unaware of what was added to the food.

“We assume it’s pepper spray, that’s more than likely what it is, but now in this day and age it could’ve been anything. It could’ve been rat poison, it could’ve been fentanyl. I mean, my wife could’ve been dead," Mark added.

Candin even claimed that he checked the doorbell camera and witnessed the driver allegedly tampering with the food “on purpose.” Mark eventually spoke to the authorities and later to DoorDash, with the food ordering service providing a refund for everything paid by Candin.

Mark told WFIE that he wants the woman to be “prosecuted”, alleging that the company was not paying serious attention to the case. While speaking to the New York Post, a spokesperson for DoorDash confirmed that the driver has been banned.

“The Dasher in question has been permanently removed from the platform, and our team is standing by to support law enforcement with any investigation,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the authorities have not shared any other updates related to the ongoing investigation.