What did Ryan Serhant say about his tense confrontation with Jordan March? All you need to know

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Ryan Serhant attends the "Owning Manhattan" New York premiere at Marquee New York on June 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Ryan Serhant has addressed the tension between himself and real estate agent Jordan March following the on-screen confrontation featured in Owning Manhattan season 2. The luxury real estate broker spoke publicly about the situation, offering clarity on where their relationship stands after speculation grew online.

In an interview with TMZ published on December 9, 2025, Serhant was asked directly about the argument with Jordan. He described it as a minor issue, stating,

“Nothing. Nothing, just a disagreement amongst friends. We’ve worked together for a long time. Friends have good days, and friends have bad days.”

Public attention heightened after TMZ captured the two outside their workplace during what appeared to be a heated exchange. While the moment led to widespread speculation surrounding their working relationship, Serhant later clarified that “everything’s okay” between them. He also acknowledged Jordan’s efforts at the brokerage, noting that he appreciated all the work Jordan contributed to help Serhant grow.

Ryan Serhant reflects on Season 2 tensions and revisits key moments after final edit

The tension between Ryan Serhant and Jordan March played a significant role in Owning Manhattan season 2. Their disagreements were rooted in work-related conflicts, particularly after Serhant added Peter Zaitzeff to the company and assigned him a major listing. As responsibilities shifted, Jordan reportedly began to feel overlooked. These unresolved frustrations ultimately escalated later in the season.

A key turning point occurred when Serhant discovered that Jordan had discussed the 1 Park Row listing with another broker. This led to Serhant issuing an ultimatum requiring Jordan to either stay loyal to the company or step away.

Serhant also shared that he re-evaluated several scenes after watching the final edit of season 2. In an Instagram video posted on December 8, he explained,

“So I just want to clear up that I saw the show for the first time this weekend too.”

He emphasized that although he is an executive producer, he had not seen the completed episodes prior to the public release.

He added that the full context of several moments took time to understand: