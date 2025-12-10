What did Sean Duffy say about air travellers? Anna Wintour condemns the transportation secretary, comparing comments to Trump's behavior

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 21: Anna Wintour wears sunglasses, a bejeweled necklace, a black and white checkered long trench coat, a floral print dress, outside Marni, during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on February 21, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Vogue's former editor-in-chief Anna Wintour criticized Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for his comments about civility during air travel. According to Duffy, passengers should "dress a little better" while traveling in an airplane to maintain civility. Last month, Duffy launched a campaign called "The Golden Age of Travel Starts with You."

As a part of the campaign, Sean Duffy looked back at the 1950s and 60s to call for a return to civility during air travel. Duffy shared a lot of posts in which he urged people to dress better at airports. One of the tweets that was posted on December 5 read,

"Don't wear your pajamas at the airport. It’s common sense. The Golden Age of Travel starts with YOU⭐️"

The tweet was accompanied by a clip from a comedy skit by Sebastian Maniscalco. The comedian was heard making jokes about how people would wear pajamas at the airport. Maniscalco even jokingly compared air travel to a slumber party. Amongst many who shared their views on this take, Anna Wintour was a prominent voice. On Sunday, the 76-year-old fashion critic appeared on The Rest Is Politics podcast.

During the podcast episode, Wintour shared her take on Duffy's comments and said,

"It was ironic to hear our Secretary of Transport urging the public to be polite the same week our president was calling a female journalist 'piggy' and 'ugly.' Maybe they need to connect their messaging."

Anna Wintour later shared her take about Donald Trump's style and continued,

"I think he likes to be noticed."

Anna Wintour said that she wanted politicians and higher authorities to take the fashion industry more seriously

As previously mentioned, Anna Wintour made an appearance on The Rest Is Politics podcast. During the conversation, Wintour said that she wanted politicians and even officials from the White House to take the fashion industry more seriously. According to her, this industry wouldn't get the attention it deserved.

"I have advocated with the White House and with ministers here in the U.K. to help support the fashion industry because it doesn't always get the political attention it should," said Wintour.

Anna Wintour has been known for her harsh and blunt judgement and strict management style. Speaking of the same, she said,

"I don't think our job is a takedown job. I don't think that's what our publication does. Our publication celebrates people all over the world who excel at what they do."

Meanwhile, she also reacted to Sean Duffy's comments urging people to dress nicer at airports. It is to note that Wintour wasn't the only one to react to Duffy's remarks. Scott Keyes, the founder of Going.com, believed that people getting involved in fights at airports has become more relevant since people can't control their temper. According to Keyes, this has become a problem not just at the airports but everywhere.

Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst, told the BBC that Duffy asking people to be more considerate made sense. However, he didn't agree with Sean Duffy's statement urging people to dress better.

Many netizens reacted to Duffy's comments and blamed cramped seating arrangements for leading to people wearing pajamas at airports.