What new variants of Chicken Club Sandwiches did Culver's add to its limited time menu? Details explored

Culver's just dropped three new chicken club sandwiches. This winter, the Midwest's go-to quick bite adds bold choices to its updated chicken lineup with three fresh seasonal options. Back in summer, they redid the whole sandwich setup - better cutlets, softer brioche rolls, zesty mayo, plus pickles with a kick.

Now, folks get extra reasons to dig into meals that are crunchier, juicier, way tastier. For a short time only, these specials sit alongside fan-fave dishes, spicing things up for anyone tired of the same old lunch move.

Culver's just dropped three new chicken club sandwiches for winter, so folks can try something different with their favorite chicken lineup. The lineup includes the Crispy Chicken Club, Spicy Crispy Chicken Club, and Grilled Chicken Club - each steps up the original by tossing in thick bacon and genuine Wisconsin Cheddar cheese.

These take cues from the old-school club but swap in regional flair with that cheesy touch. You've got your chicken either fried or charred, layered with cool greens, ripe tomato, and creamy mayo.

They come on those soft, butter-kissed brioche rolls the brand's known for. Cheese isn't usually in a club, sure - but here it makes sense, thanks to the chain's Midwest ties, as reported by Allrecipes.

Although the trio of chicken club subs is only around for a short run, folks can mimic the combo whenever they want by grabbing a Grilled, Crispy, or Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich and adding bacon and Cheddar cheese, making it easy to enjoy this twist on a classic club beyond the promotion period.

