How did Stacey Warnecke die? Cause of death for wellness influencer revealed

Australian wellness influencer Stacey Warnecke's cause of death has now been formally outlined, offering clarity after months of speculation. At a court session in Victoria Coroners Court on December 10, authorities said the 30-year-old, Stacey Warnecke, passed away on September 29 because of complications linked to a postpartum hemorrhage, according to attorney Rachel Ellyard. Per updates from 9News and ABC, she lost a significant amount of blood before passing.

Investigation underway after Stacey Warnecke dies following freebirth

Australian wellness influencer Stacey Warnecke died suddenly after giving birth at home in Seaford - no doctors were there when her son Axel arrived, as reported by ABC. Now, authorities are digging deeper into what happened. She passed almost three weeks post-delivery due to an uncommon health issue, her husband Nathan revealed on October 19th.

During the birth, someone called Emily Lal, who goes by The Authentic Birthkeeper online, was present. Court documents say she tidied up before police showed up the next day; so far, she hasn't spoken about it herself. Right now, Victoria's Health Complaints Commissioner is looking into her involvement in risky home births, and she's been told not to offer care until things get cleared up.

According to People, court details showed Warnecke skipped prenatal checkups during her pregnancy because she didn't trust the medical system after 2021's Covid vaccine requirements. Though she seemed okay right after delivering just past 3 a.m. on September 29, things quickly worsened - she got sick fast, started bleeding nonstop, but waited before seeking urgent aid. By the time paramedics arrived at 4:26 a.m., they found her weak, gasping for air near the birthing pool, skin turning pale.

Rushed to Frankston Hospital in dire shape, doctors tried several treatments, even took out her uterus in an emergency surgery. Still, her heart stopped more than once despite intense efforts, passing away by about 11 a.m.; reports suggest local stocks of her blood type ran dry due to massive blood loss.

The next hearings are set to resume in March. Officials are now reviewing the circumstances surrounding her death.

