Nathan Warnecke GoFundMe raises over $13,000 as influencer wife Stacey Warnecke dies during childbirth

Nathan Warnecke and Stacey Warnecke (Image via Instagram/@naturalspoonfuls)

A GoFundMe campaign to support Nathan Warnecke, an Australian father, and his newborn son, has collected more than $13,000 after the unexpected death of his wife, Stacey Warnecke, due to complications from childbirth.

Stacey was a popular Melbourne-based nutritionist and social media influencer who died September 29, 2025, just hours after giving birth to her first child, Axel.

Australian food influencer dies from 'extremely rare complication' during childbirth https://t.co/Dj2oPvDhLx #australia #feedly — Music World 360 (@MusicWorld360x) October 20, 2025

Friends of the family created a GoFundMe campaign, called “Help for Nathan & Axel Warnecke,” to assist Nathan as he embarks on his new life. The goal of the fundraiser is to help with funeral expenses, baby supplies and living expenses, while Nathan is off work caring for his newborn son.

"Nathan is not one to ask for help, however we know he will need assistance. With love and support we know he will succeed and be an amazing father to Axel. There is no doubt the financial prospects from here for Nathan are significant. Nathan will be unable to return to work as planned for the near future," the campaign read.

The fundraiser states that Stacey is a dedicated nutritionist who founded her own business and devoted her life to helping others live a healthier lifestyle. It also mentions Nathan’s job as a professional surveyor, remarking how hard it will be for Nathan to care for an infant all by himself with his demanding night-shift job in the next few months.

More about Stacey Warnecke and her complications from childbirth

Stacey, according to family members, suffered from an “extremely rare complication” following her planned home delivery. Stacey seemed stable and was even holding and nursing her baby just before her condition declined.

She was transported to a nearby hospital where medical personnel did everything possible to save her, but she died soon thereafter.

"They were excited for the birth of their child. Stacey however was only able to experience the joy of her new baby boy for a few short moments," the GoFundMe campaign read.

Stacey, who was 30 years old, has achieved widespread notoriety for her work with the brand Natural Spoonfuls, encouraging low-tox living and healthy and natural recipes to her 17,000 plus social media followers.

Her death has left Australia’s wellness and nutrition community in shock, with tributes flooding in from fans, clients, and fellow influencers in remembrance of her as a passionate advocate of holistic health, inspirational and kind.

Nathan, her husband, paid tribute on Instagram, calling Stacey his "beautiful wife, soulmate, and best friend." He reflected on the nine years they had spent together and their wedding on the beach in the Maldives and their mutual love of nature, travel, and living a simple life.

"She was my lighthouse in the storm and the world is less bright without her in it. As her husband, i couldn't ask for a better partner. She was the most beautiful, loving, caring, hardworking, disciplined, intelligent and trustworthy human being i've ever known," he wrote.

As a result of its creation, the campaign has received hundreds of donations and messages of support, which demonstrates the community’s outpouring of love for the Warnecke family. A number of donors shared personal stories on how Stacey’s work had inspired them to make positive lifestyle changes or to pursue living healthier.