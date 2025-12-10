Who was Jeff Garcia? All about voice actor who died at 50

Jeff Garcia (Image via Instagram/@jeffgarciala)

Jeff Garcia, the comedian and voice actor, who was best known for voicing Sheen Estevez in the Jimmy Neutron franchise, has died at 50. He was pronounced dead on December 10, 2025, after suffering from a series of serious health issues and being taken off life support at a hospital in Southern California.

Garcia’s career included several voice acting to live action roles, as well as stand up-comedy. He was surrounded by family and friends at the time of death.

Garcia had been in poor health for several months prior to his death, family members said. Earlier in the year, he had a brain aneurysm and fell, hitting his head on the way down.

He survived, but he had a stroke later and was hospitalized for pneumonia in November.

According to reports, Garcia had been sick for days leading up to his death, and he was rushed to hospital on December 9 after having trouble catching his breath, which a day later, led to his lung deflation.

Jeff Garcia’s name may not have been familiar to millions of viewers, but his voice certainly was. Garcia got his big break in 2001 by voicing Sheen in Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, a character whose hyperactive enthusiasm and eccentric humor brought him close to the fans.

He played the role again in The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, featuring in 59 episodes, and later starred in its spinoff series Planet Sheen.

Jeff Garcia’s work beyond Jimmy Neutron

Outside of to Jimmy Neutron, Garcia has provided his voice for various characters in a multitude of animated series and films from the 2000s and 2010s.

His other credits include Barnyard and its TV series spin-off Back at the Barnyard, both Happy Feet films, the movie Marmaduke, as well as the Rio franchise.

He also starred in the live-action TV series Mr. Box Office, proving he was a versatile man.

In addition to his screen work, Garcia had built a following as a stand-up comedian, performing frequently and continuing to do so up through early November.

His death prompted an outpouring of tributes from colleagues and fans. His loss was announced by his son Jojo Garcia in an emotional Instagram post, where he described his father as a “magical soul” whose kindness, humor and steadfast support had made him the man he is today.

Debi Derryberry, who voiced the Jimmy Neutron character itself, also took to social media and said she was crushed when she heard of his passing.

She remembered Garcia as “the funniest man in the room” and stated that they had a reunion just months ago at a convention.

Although an official cause of death has not been officially announced, his death came after a prolonged series of medical emergencies in which his body was unable to prevail.