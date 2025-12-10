Why did Jelly Roll get emotional on air? Craig Morgan's surprise message delivers major career milestone

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Jelly Roll performs as support to Post Malone during The Big Ass World Tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 20, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Jell Roll received an invite on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience that made him tear up. The rapper-singer joined host Joe Rogan on his podcast on Wednesday, December 10, where Rogan played a video for him.

The video features Craig Morgan sitting in the Grand Ole Opry pews praising Jelly Roll for his contribution in music and how he is making a "positive difference" in the lives of countless fans.

But the praise didn't turn the rapper-singer emotional - it was the invitation he extended by the end of the video. He said:

"And who would have ever dreamed back then that I'd be back at the Opry House today, to say Jelly Roll, you're officially invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. It's an honor to say welcome to the family, brother."

Jelly Roll covered his face with his hands and teared up even before the video ended after realizing that he would soon become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He and Rogan shared a hug afterwards before reacting to the invitation. He said:

"I don't get no bigger in country music, bubba. It's as big as it gets. F**king Grand Ole Opry, dawg."

He also recalled how he used to buy tickets to go to the Grand Old Opry and how he went there to see Morgan perform years ago despite barely being able to afford the tickets.

"I can't believe they made me a member of the Opry": Jelly Roll on being invited to become a Grand Ole Opry member

While recalling the time he went to see Craig Morgan at the Opry years ago - with an ankle bracelet on - Jelly Roll was overcome with emotion at being invited to become a Grand Ole Opry member.

He shared what he hopes to do with it, saying:

"I can't believe they made me a member of the Opry. I want to make people feel the way he [Morgan] makes me feel. That's what I want to do."

The singer previously said in the conversation that Craig Morgan's Almost Home spoke to him when he first heard it in jail. It was the song that prompted him to buy a ticket for Morgan's show at the Opry when he could barely afford one.

He also added to the invitation his musical idol extended:

"I never thought I'd be allowed to play the Grand Ole Opry, and to be a member of it."

Jelly Roll has performed at the iconic Nashville venue on several occasions after his official debut at the Opry in November 2021. He told Opry.com in 2023 that he "cried like a baby" when he was first invited to perform at the venue.

Jelly Roll earned his first No.1 on the Billboard 200 in 2024 with Beautifully Broken. He has four other titles that made it into the chart, with two of them reaching the Top 10.