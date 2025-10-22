Did Jelly Roll use Ozempic for his 200-lb weight loss transformation? Singer opens up about his journey

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 31: Recording Artist Jelly Roll performs on stage during New Year's Eve Live Nashville's Big Bash at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park on December 31, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

When his plane touched down in Sydney, Jelly Roll instantly drew attention with a look, which was the result of an overhaul he'd completed just before the kickoff of his first Australian headline tour. The 40‑year‑old, whose real name is Jason DeFord, appeared leaner dressed in a hoodie and sweatpants, the outfit capped off by a Tennessee Titans baseball hat.

His arrival heralds the beginning of a nine‑show engagement slated from October 24 through November 6. Since embarking on a weight‑loss quest in 2022, the country singer is reported to have shed 200 pounds without the use of Ozempic. The latest public sighting, him weaving through the bustle at Sydney Airport on Tuesday, revealed a trim silhouette.

Jelly Roll opens up about his 200-pound weight-loss journey without Ozempic

Jelly Roll has been candid about his metamorphosis, disclosing that at one point he tipped the scales at 550 pounds before embarking on a sweeping lifestyle overhaul. According to Hello, the country‑rap star, a father of two, enlisted a team of trainers and nutritionists to shepherd his 200‑pound weight‑loss odyssey, choosing a purely natural path over GLP‑1 drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, or Mounjaro. In his words (via Hello):

"Every doctor I've talked to is for [Ozempic]... They said it helps. I just was afraid of it…As a singer, few things scare me more than acid reflux. Like, you'll watch me get up out of a bed, I'll burp and wake up panicked, and go take something for it. You know? Because that stuff will just rip the vocal cords... So I want to be very clear that I've done it naturally, but it wasn't out of stubbornness or trying to prove a point. If it helps you, go get it. But for me, I was just petrified of the side effects of it."

Speaking on the episode of The Dumb Blonde Podcast, co‑hosted by his wife Bunnie XO, Jelly explained that although doctors were urging him to take the medication, he deliberately steered clear, wary of side effects that could tinker with his voice. He emphasized that the choice wasn't about ego but about caution, and the singer voiced his drive to forge healthy habits through sheer discipline and hard work.

