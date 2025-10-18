Is Jelly Roll performing for Turning Point USA? All-American Halftime Show lineup claim debunked

Jelly Roll performs during WWE SummerSlam 2024 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 3, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

Rapper and singer Jelly Roll is trending after a Facebook post went viral. The post, made by Echoes of Brandon, claimed Jelly Roll allegedly announced, along with singer Brandon Lake, that they would perform at Turning Point USA's All-American Halftime Show.

The rapper, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, reportedly said that with the event, they would bring back "real stories, real hearts and real hope."

The Facebook post also noted that Brandon Lake, the former member of Bethel Music and Maverick City Music, supposedly left his fans with a message about his alleged upcoming performance, saying that performing at the All-American Halftime Show is not about "fame or rivalry," instead, it is about "faith" and reminding people that God "moves through music."

"Social media is on fire after worship artist Brandon Lake and country powerhouse Jelly Roll officially confirmed their joint appearance at Turning Point USA's The All-American Halftime Show, set to air opposite Super Bowl 60 in what's being called a bold cultural statement. Hosted by Erika Kirk, widow of the late Charlie Kirk, the event is being hailed as a spiritual revolution in an age of entertainment," the post noted.

The post went massively viral on Facebook, garnering nearly 200,000 reactions and over 16,000 comments.

The post is fake, however, as neither Jelly Roll nor Brandon Lake has announced their involvement in the upcoming All-American Halftime Show. Turning Point USA has not made any announcements about the lineup either. Notably, it is not confirmed whether Erika Kirk will host the event.

The Facebook page, Echoes of Brandon, is a fan page of Brandon Lake and has uploaded fake news multiple times. They use AI-generated pictures as well.

Jelly Roll shared his plans on a new vlog

The rapper uploaded his new vlog on October 15, 2025. In it, Jelly Roll told YouTuber Mike Majlak that he wanted to open a 100-acre rehabilitation campus, which would treat drug addicts for free.

For the unversed, both the rapper and Mike Majlak have battled substance abuse. Jelly Roll has been clear for the last 13 years. He noted that if people with an addiction had resources, their lives would be entirely different. The rehabilitation campus would offer a 28-day, 12-step style treatment, providing therapy and organic food as well.

"I'm gonna develop a 100-acre rehabilitation campus for free," Jelly Roll said. "Imagine drug addicts like us, like poor kids, like we were just f**king down, when life was kicking our a*s, and now think about the resources that we have. They could've helped us so much in those moments."

In other news, Turning Point USA announced this month that they would organize an All-American Halftime Show on February 8, 2026, the same day as the Super Bowl Halftime Show, as a protest to Bad Bunny being the headliner.

Additional information, such as where it will be held, who will perform, ticket prices and whether it will be livestreamed, has not been confirmed. However, Turning Point USA has instructed its supporters to fill out a form, allowing the organization to determine the lineup of performers. Stay tuned for more updates on the All-American Halftime Show.