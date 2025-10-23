Is Jelly Roll married? Relationship timeline explored as rapper confesses about cheating on wife

Jelly Roll Opens Up About Infidelity and Growth (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Country-rap singer Jelly Roll married Bunnie Xo in 2016. In 2023, they renewed their vows to celebrate how much they have grown in life and in their careers. Together, they raise two kids from past relationships and have spoken about undergoing IVF as they try to grow their family.

Jelly Roll Deeply Regrets Cheating on Wife Bunnie XO https://t.co/wdLMA4V2BE pic.twitter.com/saYIHsSWrw — TMZ (@TMZ) October 23, 2025

Over time, they have attended big events side by side, often showing how thankful they are for each other.

Jelly Roll talked about the struggles they faced and the effort it took to create a strong and lasting relationship.

You can listen to the complete Human School podcast episode online. Jelly Roll talks about the affair and his journey to recovery.

Jelly Roll opens up about cheating and rebuilding his marriage

Jelly Roll has often talked about his wife, Bunnie Xo, giving her heartfelt shoutouts at award shows and interviews.

But while speaking with host Miles Adcox on the Human School podcast, he opened up about tough times in their marriage.

He admitted they had struggled in the past, dealing with issues like infidelity when his life was going through a rough patch.

During the episode, Jelly Roll opened up about a pivotal moment in his adult life.

“I don’t talk about this publicly at all, but one of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife,” Jelly said. “Because it was the first time that I was like, ‘I really can’t get this right at all. I know I’m in love with this woman.’ It was just such a, just really, really, really blew me back.”

The artist, whose birth name is Jason DeFord, shared that fixing the issues took time, thinking, and hard work.

“I did a lot of work to repair that relationship, you know what I mean? The repair has been special. And we’re stronger than we could have ever been. I wish our story would have went in a way that it never had an affair, but – and I’m in no way glad it happened – but man, I’m proud of who we are today.”

Looking back on what shaped his decisions, Jelly Roll admitted his past friends had a strong impact on how he acted.

“I was hanging around a bunch of people that were cheating on their wives,” he said. “When I was doing cocaine, I was hanging around a bunch of people that were doing cocaine. When I was drinking a lot, I was hanging around a lot of people that were drinking a lot.”

He explained that after changing his life, he started choosing friends who matched his new priorities.

“I wanted to be friends with people I wanted to be like,” he mentioned.

He noted that staying sober and focusing on self-improvement also deepened his relationship with his wife.