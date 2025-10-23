What happened to Cheikh Touré? Fake scouts scam reportedly claims life of Senegalese soccer star

Cheikh Touré, an 18-year-old Senegalese footballer, died in Ghana, last week [Representational Image] (Image via Unsplash/Victor Rutka)

Cheikh Touré, an 18-year-old Senegalese soccer player, died in Ghana last week. Senegal’s Ministry of African Integration, Foreign Affairs & Senegalese Abroad confirmed the demise of the footballer in a press release on Saturday, October 18, 2025. The news release confirmed that Touré died in Kumasi, Ghana. The ministry revealed:

“Preliminary investigations conducted by the consular services indicate that Mr. Touré, a young Senegalese football player, may have fallen victim to a network of fraud and extortion.”

According to Daily Sabah, Cheikh Touré, a player at Espri Foot Mbul Academy, was a victim of a fake scouts scam. He was reportedly contacted by the perpetrators, offering a trial.

They claimed to be representatives of a North African club and invited him to Kumasi. According to Daily Sabah, Cheikh Touré arrived in Ghana earlier in October, but scammers subsequently abducted him.

The kidnappers ransomed, demanding thousands of dollars from the 18-year-old soccer player’s family. After Touré’s family couldn’t pay the scammers, they reportedly killed the young footballer.

An individual delivered Cheikh’s body to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The deceased's body was later placed at the Ebenezer Morgue in Tafo.

Ghana Police Service Inspector-General deploys special team to assist investigation of Cheikh Touré’s death

Days after the death of the young Senegalese national in Kumasi, GSP provided an update on the case on Tuesday, October 21.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno deployed a special investigations team comprising homicide investigators, forensic experts, and intelligence officers.

The team will assist the ongoing investigations led by the Ashanti Region Police Command.

GSP news release reiterated that an individual, who claimed to be Touré’s brother, named Isaah, brought the Senegalese national to Manhyia Hospital last Thursday.

Isaah claimed that Cheikh was involved in an accident, providing a reason behind several abdominal injuries.

The 18-year-old was declared dead and later placed in the morgue. GSP concluded the press release:

“We would like to assure the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted to unravel the case and any perpetrators brought to justice.”

Mame Balla Mbow fundraiser to support Cheikh Touré’s family raises more than 7.7 million CFA francs

The death of a young Senegalese national has attracted public attention in Senegal and Ghana.

Following the unfortunate passing of Cheikh Touré, the community has rallied to support his family by donating to a fundraiser organized by comedian Mame Balla Mbow.

He made a Kopar Express campaign on Monday, October 20, and announced on Instagram (translated from French):

“The world of football is full of ‘caimans’ (predators), and most of them exploit the vulnerability of these young people who think that signing a professional contract is all that matters. It’s time for the Senegalese government to help those professional players who want to invest in academies, so they can support these young people who have either…”

Mame Balla Mbow’s campaign has raised over 7.7 million CFA francs with over 5,600 donations, while the donors have continued to contribute.