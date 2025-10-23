Has Jashanpreet Singh been charged yet? ICE places detainer on semi-truck driver arrested in Ontario crash as he is identified as illegal immigrant

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 6: An ICE agent monitors hundreds of asylum seekers being processed upon entering the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building on June 6, 2023 in New York City. New York City has provided sanctuary to over 46,000 asylum seekers since 2013, when the city passed a law prohibiting city agencies from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement agencies unless there is a warrant for the person's arrest.(Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

After a semi-truck crashed on Ontario's 101 Freeway on Tuesday (October 21), its driver, Jashanpreet Singh, has been taken into custody.

Records at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reflect that Singh is an Indian national citizen who made his way into the US in 2022 by crossing the US-Mexico border. As such, the 21-year-old is an illegal immigrant in the country and has been residing in California's Yuba City for three years.

BREAKING: Per multiple ICE sources, Jashanpreet Singh, the semi-truck driver suspected of killing three people in a DUI crash on the 10 freeway in Ontario, CA yesterday, is an Indian illegal alien who was caught & released at the CA border by the Biden admin in March 2022. DHS… pic.twitter.com/ewxt7ZGfJs — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2025

Jashanpreet Singh, who is scheduled to appear in the Rancho Superior Court on Thursday, October 23, has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of drugs, causing bodily harm, CBS News reports.

The media outlet also reports that the crash caused by Jashanpreet Singh's eight-wheeler vehicle led to the death of three people, with four others being hospitalised. Singh was arrested on the same day and has been held in the West Valley Detention Center without bail.

Jashanpreet Singh caused a multi-vehicular crash under drug influence

🚨 ALL of America should be FURIOUS right now.



TOP: Indian illegal alien Jashanpreet Singh causes multiple deaths while driving a semitruck in CA



BOTTOM: Indian illegal alien Harjinder Singh causes multiple deaths while driving semitruck in FL



Both resided in Newsom's… pic.twitter.com/XraWLUzRqI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 23, 2025

According to Times Now News, under the influence of drugs, Jashanpreet Singh caused a crash that impacted eight vehicles on the freeway - including four semi-trucks, two cars, and two pickup trucks.

Upon further investigation, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers discovered that the traffic on the freeway had slowed to a crawl right before the Ontario crash happened. Singh, who was allegedly intoxicated, failed to push the brakes on his tractor-trailer, after which it slammed into the vehicles right in front of it.

Jason Calmelat - one of the witnesses at the scene of the crash - told officers:

"It didn't stop. It didn't swerve. It didn't make any kind of maneuvers. It just went straight in... I saw the the truck driver jump out because it was on fire."

Meanwhile, an officer from the CHP - Officer Rodrigo Jimenez - described the scene of the crash as catastrophic, saying:

"It was one of those crashes where there were car parts everywhere. We had a hazardous material incident. It was a very large scene. This could have been prevented if somebody had been paying attention sober."

As Singh remains behind bars, none of the victims have been named.

