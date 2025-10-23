Type keyword(s) to search

Has Jashanpreet Singh been charged yet? ICE places detainer on semi-truck driver arrested in Ontario crash as he is identified as illegal immigrant

A 21-year-old, who was from Indian nationality, has been caught in the middle of the multi-vehicular crash in the US.
posted by Akanksha Mishra
Thursday 10/23/2025 at 8:03AM EDT
  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 6: An ICE agent monitors hundreds of asylum seekers being processed upon entering the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building on June 6, 2023 in New York City. New York City has provided sanctuary to over 46,000 asylum seekers since 2013, when the city passed a law prohibiting city agencies from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement agencies unless there is a warrant for the person's arrest.(Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
    After a semi-truck crashed on Ontario's 101 Freeway on Tuesday (October 21), its driver, Jashanpreet Singh, has been taken into custody. 

    Records at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reflect that Singh is an Indian national citizen who made his way into the US in 2022 by crossing the US-Mexico border. As such, the 21-year-old is an illegal immigrant in the country and has been residing in California's Yuba City for three years. 

    Jashanpreet Singh, who is scheduled to appear in the Rancho Superior Court on Thursday, October 23, has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of drugs, causing bodily harm, CBS News reports. 

    The media outlet also reports that the crash caused by Jashanpreet Singh's eight-wheeler vehicle led to the death of three people, with four others being hospitalised. Singh was arrested on the same day and has been held in the West Valley Detention Center without bail. 

    Jashanpreet Singh caused a multi-vehicular crash under drug influence

    According to Times Now News, under the influence of drugs, Jashanpreet Singh caused a crash that impacted eight vehicles on the freeway - including four semi-trucks, two cars, and two pickup trucks. 

    Upon further investigation, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers discovered that the traffic on the freeway had slowed to a crawl right before the Ontario crash happened. Singh, who was allegedly intoxicated, failed to push the brakes on his tractor-trailer, after which it slammed into the vehicles right in front of it. 

    Jason Calmelat - one of the witnesses at the scene of the crash - told officers:

    "It didn't stop. It didn't swerve. It didn't make any kind of maneuvers. It just went straight in... I saw the the truck driver jump out because it was on fire."

    Meanwhile, an officer from the CHP - Officer Rodrigo Jimenez - described the scene of the crash as catastrophic, saying:

    "It was one of those crashes where there were car parts everywhere. We had a hazardous material incident. It was a very large scene. This could have been prevented if somebody had been paying attention sober."

    As Singh remains behind bars, none of the victims have been named.

