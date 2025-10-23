What are the requirements to get a CDL in California? Netizens blast Gavin Newsom for allowing drivers like Jashanpreet Singh to obtain a license

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 6: An ICE agent monitors hundreds of asylum seekers being processed upon entering the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building on June 6, 2023 in New York City. New York City has provided sanctuary to over 46,000 asylum seekers since 2013, when the city passed a law prohibiting city agencies from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement agencies unless there is a warrant for the person's arrest.(Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

After Jashanpreet Singh caused the multi-vehicular Ontario crash on the 101 Freeway earlier this week, netizens have been raising concerns about his commercial driver's license (CDL).

According to the American Truck Driving School, getting a CDL in California, the basic requirements include a valid California driver's license, a minimum age of 18 years for intrastate and 21 years for interstate driving, and proof of US citizenship (or a lawful permanent residency).

The candidate for the CDL must also pass a physical test by the Department of Transportation (DOT) and a drug screening test. After fulfilling these basic requirements, they're provided a learner's permit and asked to enroll in a certified truck driving school. It is only once they complete the program and pass a DMV driving test that they receive a CDL.

Many of the social media users are accusing California's Governor Gavin Newsom of allowing drivers like Singh to obtain a license, with some even holding him accountable for the deaths caused by his crash.

WHAT IS GOING ON IN GAVIN NEWSOM’S CALIFORNIA? An ILLEGAL ALIEN semitruck driver in California from India named Jashanpreet Singh, welcomed in from JOE BIDEN, of course, caused a horrific crash that killed multiple people. He had a CDL. This is in addition to the other illegal… pic.twitter.com/fGsc4DZhE6 — April Silverman (@CaliMAGABarbie) October 23, 2025

"BREAKING: A 21-year-old Indian man is responsible for the HORRIFIC crash in California where 3 Americans lost their lives. Jashanpreet Singh was given a CDL by Newsom’s California and Americans PAID THE PRICE. Newsom should be HELD ACCOUNTABLE!" - commented an X user.

"BREAKING: Truck driver who kiIIed three people in California crash in a suspected DUI has been identified as Jashanpreet Singh. He got a CDL in Newsom's California" - added another.

"Another brutal truck crash on I-10: Jashanpreet Singh, 21, high on drugs, plows through traffic, kills three. No word on citizenship-yet again. This isn't random, Harjinder Singh was licensed through our DMV too, despite being here illegally. Governor Newsom, bloods on your hands" - wrote a third one.

"ALL of America should be FURIOUS right now. TOP: Indian illegal alien Jashanpreet Singh causes multiple deaths while driving a semitruck in CA BOTTOM: Indian illegal alien Harjinder Singh causes multiple deaths while driving semitruck in FL Both resided in Newsom's California..." - replied a fourth netizen.

Jashanpreet Singh was booked from the accident scene on Tuesday itself and has been kept in custody in San Bernardino County without bail.

Jashanpreet Singh's citizenship remains a mystery for now

As the online rage around Jashanpreet Singh's drug-fueled, fatal accident continues to grow, more and more netizens are coming forward with questions about his citizenship.

While the law enforcement authorities have informed local media outlets that Singh is from California's Yuba City, the details of his citizenship have not been officially revealed at this time.

However, Fox News host Bill Melugin hinted at him being an Indian citizen by calling him an "Indian illegal alien" in his X post. Melugin further claimed:

"I’m told ICE is placing a detainer request on Singh with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, where he is in custody on suspicion of DUI causing great bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated."

The ICE has yet to make a formal announcement regarding the same.