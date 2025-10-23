Sandhu Trucking Company speculation spreads online as Driver in Southern California freeway accident identified

A viral clip depicted a "Sandhu" sticker on the truck (Image via Instagram/@iepulse_ )

A chain-reaction traffic collision claimed three lives on the 10 Freeway in Ontario on Tuesday, October 21.

Dashcam footage obtained by ABC7 showed a Freightliner tractor-trailer slamming into multiple vehicles before being driven off the road. The outlet confirmed that the authorities have identified the driver as Jashanpreet Singh, who hails from Punjab, India. Another clip shows the truck bearing a sticker of a common Punjabi surname, “Sandhu.”

The 21 year old driver of this big rig slammed full speed into several vehicles, killing three and injuring several others on a California freeway.



The driver has been arrested on suspicion of DUI and for some reason his identity is not being released.



I’m sure this wreck has… pic.twitter.com/ObzAzlS5sy — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 22, 2025

After the video went viral on X, many began speculating that Sandhu Trucking Company was the owner of the Freightliner tractor-trailer. Multiple users identified different firms with similar names operating in the US. A user mentioned another “Sandhu Trucking” vehicle being involved in the past and wrote:

“There are so many SANDHU trucking companies in California it's hard to know which one this truck was operating for. Shut them all down.”

Read on to learn what others tweeted, while speculating about the truckline whose vehicle was involved in an accident on the Ontario freeway.

Many internet users mention the Sandhu Trucking company in the recent traffic collision on the Freeway in California

Jashanpreet, an Indian immigrant, was operating a Freightliner tractor-trailer with a “Sandhu” sticker on Tuesday afternoon when he reportedly crashed into multiple vehicles. After the clips emerged on X, many began speculating about the owner of the truck line.

A user made an unfounded claim:

“SANDHU is another Indian company. They bought up all the 7/11 convenience stores, roach motels and now they have infiltrated the trucking industry. @SecDuffy,” a user alleged.

Another user named different companies that used the “Sandhu” name while reacting to the viral clip:

“based in California (Sandhu Trucking, Sandhu Trucking LLC) and Michigan (Sandhu Trucking Inc), a company with a bonded warehouse in Vancouver, BC (Sandhar Trucking), and a company in Punjab, India (Sandhu Logistics).”

One user tweeted about different companies with the same name in response to the video:

“There are several trucking companies named Sandhu. There is no telling which one owned this truck, but the truck owner is definitely at fault. This is what you and your loved ones share the roads with in the current political money scams. No respect for life. Money comes first.”

Another one commented on X:

“Will the real SANDHU please stand up. There are quite a few trucking companies using the name SANDHU.”

Later, they claimed that Indianapolis-based Mathaun Transport, LLC, is the owner of the “Sandhu” truck, based on a photo posted by @boneheadtruckrs. The recently shared picture featured the vehicle with the firm's logo.

While the authorities have not confirmed who the owner of the truck is, they reported that the operator was intoxicated when the collision happened. CHP Officer Rodrigo Jimenez told ABC7:

“He was eventually transported to the hospital, and he was checked out by the medical staff, and our officers determined he was driving under the influence of drugs.”

Colling Rugg also posted about the report on X, which garnered many reactions, including one from Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy). He slammed the Californian government, headed by Gavin Newsom, and tweeted:

“This is exactly why @USDOT has withheld $40 MILLION from California for failure to comply with our rules to protect drivers. We cannot allow our roads to be a dangerous place!”

According to ABC7, the trucker, an alleged illegal immigrant, resides in Yuba City. The outlet cited a law enforcement source to assert that Jashanpreet Singh arrived in the US illegally in 2022.