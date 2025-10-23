Remy Ma recounts shocking former assistant stories, including one who did cocaine

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 09: Remy Ma poses at SiriusXM Studios on March 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

A clip from rapper Remy Ma's live session has been going viral on social media. In the clip, the rapper could be seen explaining how she felt about having assistants and her experience with them in the past. She claimed that while one of her assistants was a coke user, another one lacked a presence of mind.

Recalling the past instances, the rapper went about saying,

"I'm in my room, you know, resting, chilling, whatever. My friends and my assistant, they all went out. Comes to find out the next day, they slid off with some group of guys that was like in the industry that I know them... These mother effers was doing cocaine."

According to Remy, she had no idea that the then assistant was doing cocaine at the time. While the rapper claimed that the assistant was "really, really cool," she also stated that she had to let them go due to cocaine use. Remy Ma further cited another instance with a second assistant that she had in the past. Speaking of her, Remy said,

"And the other one, she was just a bozo and a bird, too groupied out. Like, and it took me a little while to see it."

According to the rapper, this was when she decided that she was done having an assistant. Remy Ma even credited her nephew as being the best assistant that she ever had. She added that he had a similar way of thinking as she did. Remy then went about citing the skills that an ideal assistant must have.

According to her, while an assistant must be able to make an "itemized list of things" that she requests, they must also be able to manage things in case the rapper isn't available.

Remy Ma has recently launched a new streaming platform called Remy Network

The video about Remy Ma speaking about her former assistants popped up on social media about two weeks after she launched her new streaming platform, marking it her entry in the streaming market. The platform was introduced earlier this month, on October 7, 2025.

According to reports by Black Enterprise, the co-founders of the platform include Steven Ward and Roberto "Rush" Evans, a former Monami Entertainment executive. The platform is set to offer a wide range of documentaries, shows, series, sports, and concerts. In a statement issued by Remy Ma on Instagram, she said,

"Remy Network isn't just another streaming service — it's a home for creativity and collaboration 🎨🤝. This network is about giving our community a stage 🎤🗣️ to tell our stories our way, and making sure those stories are seen and valued 👁️💫."

The outlet further reported that the platform will run as a free, ad-supported service that will offer shows to the viewers without any subscription cost. According to Black Enterprise, this was not Remy Ma's first hiphop-oriented venture. She reportedly launched Chrome 23, an all-female battle rap league, back in the year 2022.

No response has been received from either of the assistants that Remy Ma spoke about in her love session.