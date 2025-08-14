Did Claressa Shields punch Remy Ma amid feud? Viral video debunked

In contrast to the viral claims, Claressa Shields did not punch Remy Ma (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Claressa Shields and Remy Ma have been beefing for months since the former’s relationship with the latter’s ex-husband, Shamele “Papoose” Mackie, went public.

Recently, a video of the professional boxer surfaced, with a claim that she allegedly punched the Bronx rapper. However, Shields’ viral clip was not shot recently. According to Complex, the video is from 2024 when Claressa recounted her heated ringside exchange with Alycia Baumgardner, the WBC super featherweight titleholder.

An edited version of the clip, from an older Instagram live session, made rounds across social media with the claims of a physical altercation between the rapper and the boxer. Claressa Shields is heard talking about an in-person encounter with someone, but she never names Remy Ma. The WBC heavyweight titleholder is heard calling out her rival:

“You don't even know what smoke is, baby … I'm from Flint, baby. Quit playing with me. I ran up on that h**. [...] She wanna talk about that sh*t, fight me. I wanted to see what it was like with that face-to-face conversation because that's what I'm about.”

Claressa Shields continues confrontation:

“You wanna do all that tweeting, baby? I'm about this. You're right, we do just need to fight. We do. Yes, come to 54 so I can show you what's up. Quit playing. [...] I ain't even mean to put my hands on that girl. Lord, I have to catch myself, but she started putting her hand on my face [...] You're mad that you met that you met your match, and that's OK, cause I'm gonna give you what you want every time. Now what?”

The original 29-minute-long video has been uploaded to a YouTube channel, AKHi TV, since April 2024. At the same time, the feud between the Love & Hip Hop: New York star and the two-time Olympic winner began last year.

Remy Ma and Papoose’s feud with Claressa Shields began in December 2024

The Lean Back rapper and her estranged husband confirmed their separation last year in December. According to People, Remy Ma leaked Papoose’s alleged texts with his secret girlfriend, Claressa Shields, accusing him of infidelity. The estranged couple continued their heated exchange.

The pair’s public fallout also marked the start of the feud between the professional boxer and the All the Way Up rapper. According to Vibe, Shields responded on X by writing:

“Misery loves company baby… Smh. I’m just so happy over here. I can’t believe a 45-year-old woman is crashing out like this. [clown emoji] behavior.”

Remy Ma was quick to respond, as she tweeted:

“I’m not 45 YET! But you are 29 and I’ll just say this… you not aging like wine. AGAIN tho, I’m not your enemy. Tell ya boyfriend to buy you some flowers & gifts. & he didn’t answer any of his phones cuz he was with his Cali girl this week.”

Claressa Shields accused Remy Ma of fabricating the text exchange and wrote:

“You making fake texts is crazy! I’m not a bi**h you can bully. You’re bitter and mad. You making yourself look stupid, just stop it.”

Shields didn’t hold back, as she challenged Remy Ma to a boxing match:

“Claressa Shields vs. @RealRemyMa Feb 2nd! Come get yo a** whooped crash out!!”

In May, during an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show, Shields remarked on the divorce process between Remy Ma and Papoose. She asserted:

“That takes time, and like I said, that's not my place to speak on, you know what I’m saying? Like, it'll get handled. I just know that from my perspective, I'm with him every day, and when I'm not with him, we're on the phone every day and we're talking and we're Facetiming. And you know, we love each other.”

Papoose also filed for divorce in the same month, announcing it via social media. The You Can't Stop Destiny artist also accused Remy Ma of cheating on him with Eazy the Block Captain. Papoose claimed he also had a physical altercation with the Top Tier rapper.