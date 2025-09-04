"Stay in your lane" - Claressa Shields lashes out at gay men for trying to tell her how to be a woman

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 06: Claressa Shields of 'The Fire Inside' poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb and IMDbPro during the Toronto International Film Festival at InterContinental Toronto Centre on September 06, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb)

A video of professional boxer Claressa Shields seemingly lashing out at gay men, had been going viral on social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. In the clip, Shields could be seen addressing them and bashing them for trying to tell her how to be a woman.

She started by clarifying that she had nothing against homosexual men, however, wanted to pass across a stern message. Shields stated that they should not be telling her how to style her hair or that she should keep it tied up or just down. Shields said,

"Listen y'all cute as hell... but I'm cute in my own, right? So I don't need y'all coming up coming up over here to mark to my world trying to tell me how I should be a woman how I should be a girl. Stay in your m*therf*cking lane..."

Further in the video, Claressa Shields could he seen saying that she would receive hate remarks and trolling from many people including black women, white people, and several others. Shields, however, claimed that amongst this, there were a few people who would troll her more intensely than others.

Towards the end of the clip, Claressa again addressed the gay men and called them cute, while also warning them to not troll her and try to teach her to be a woman. She stated that she should not be told how to dress up or how to talk by anybody else. Despite her lashing out, it is unclear as to which specific incident she was referring to, in the video.

Claressa Shields recently surprised fans when she joined Summer Walker on stage

The aforementioned video of Claressa Shields lashing out at homosexual men had not been her only highlight lately. On Monday, September 1, 2025, Shields joined Summer Walker on stage for a sudden singing collaboration during Breezy Bowl in Atlanta. Sheilds even took to Instagram and shared a clip of the moments with the Girls Need Love singer.

In the caption, she revealed that by performing on the stage alongside Walker, she faced her fear. The Instagram caption further read,

"Today I faced my fears 😅 done sang in front of thousands of ppl, Summer made a special request! GWOAT X @summerwalker : 32 sessions 🎙️! Atlanta never fails to amaze me!"

This suggested that singing infront of such a huge audience was intimidating for the professional boxer. According to reports by Hot97, fans and concertgoers cheered for her, when they sensed her being conscious. Most reactions found on social media platforms too have been positive in nature.

Many netizens seemed shocked while witnessing the unexpected collaboration between Summer Walker and Claressa Shields. Meanwhile, many applauded her for trying to do something new while stepping out of her comfort zone.

As far as the latest video of Claressa Shields is concerned, she has not spoken about it any further. The professional boxer has also not given any context about her remarks made in the video tagged above.