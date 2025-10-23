Who is Kadu Santos' fiancée? Brazilian bodybuilding champion dies at 31 months after proposing to girlfriend

Kadu Santos and his fiancée Sabrina Wollmann (Photo: Instagram/@sabrinawollmannpersonal)

Kadu Santos, whose real name is Ricardo Nolasco Dos Santos, died on October 22, 2025. The Brazilian bodybuilder's father shared the news on Instagram.

Santos was an 11-time bodybuilding champion and a two-time winner of regional muscle contests. He has more than 13,500 followers on Instagram, where he shares his fitness journey.

Kadu Santos' fiancée is Sabrina Wollmann. She is a fitness coach with over 3,000 followers on Instagram. The two dated for four years, and in July of this year, Sentos proposed to her on stage. The couple shared pictures and videos of the moment on their Instagram.

"My answer was YES, and it will forever be like that! I love you with all my heart, I admire you and I'm very proud of who we've become together over the years. Thank you for making me be the best version of myself always. I choose you everyday to share this crazy life with," Sabrina wrote in the caption.

Kadu Santos' cause of death has not been revealed

The bodybuilder's father, Amauri Santos, shared that his wake and funeral took place on October 21, 2025, in the Serenity Room of Memorial Krause, located at Helmuth Heldt 120, Canudos neighborhood, Novo Hamburgo, Brazil. Amauri wrote in the caption of the post that it was the saddest day of his life.

Kadu Santos' friend and an event promoter, Joel Rodriguez, told NewsX that Santos was an athlete with "a lot of potential," as he started training at the age of 17, hoping to become a bodybuilding champion.

While the bodybuilder's social media posts are currently filled with netizens' tributes, some claimed that Kadu Sentos' death was supposedly caused by steroid use.

"Another one who died from anabolizers, and they're going to deny that it was another cause, I've been a steroid user and I know well how it hurts, the guys have no limits they can't stop and pay with their lives," one internet user wrote.

"Looks like roids. Shame. Every bodybuilder I know that looks like that have used steroids and always deny it. Vanity. Then, when time and gravity catches up with them, and they have serious medical issues and need money for medical bills. Arnold admitted using in the past but smart to quit,"

Some of Kadu Santos' followers requested that such people refrain from commenting on his alleged steroid use. They pointed out that commenting on his death was disrespectful to his family.

"Stop Judging! Stop with the insensitive and insensitive comments. Respect the family's pain at this very difficult time," one follower wrote.

"My condolences to all family and friends, guys take care of the comments please out of respect to the family," another added.

"Ridiculous who makes jokes about this guy here. Let him rest in peace!" one supporter wrote.

Kadu Santos was 31 years old at the time of his death. Stay tuned for more updates on the bodybuilder's death.