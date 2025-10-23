Who is Misty Copeland’s husband Olu Evans? Job and more about Ballet star’s spouse following retirement show

Misty Copeland and Olu Evans attend opening day game of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships on August 26, 2024 (Image via Getty)

Ballet star Misty Copeland returned to the stage after a five-year hiatus for a farewell performance with American Ballet Theater. She performed at New York City's Lincoln Center on Wednesday, October 22.

Before her performance, Misty told People Magazine that she would advise young dancers to "Try to find the joy. It's one of the hardest things in the world to do, but you have to remember the joy and why you do it."

She began dancing at the age of 13 and joined American Ballet Theater in 2001, becoming the company's first Black principal dancer at 32 years old in 2015. A year later, she married her first boyfriend, Olu Evans, on July 31, 2016, in Laguna Beach, California.

According to People Magazine, Olu graduated from Emory University School of Law and became a licensed attorney in New York in 2007.

When did Misty Copeland’s husband, Olu Evans, meet

The couple met at a club in Chelsea, New York, in 2004, where, as Misty told Elle in 2014, Olu spotted her on the dance floor.

"He was my first boyfriend. He taught me to communicate in ways I’d never learned before, to not run away from problems, and sit down and think about things critically. And he made me feel like I really did have a bright future as a ballerina," she told the outlet.

Speaking about her wedding day, in a 2016 interview with People Magazine, Misty stated:

"I think I’m a pretty simple girl, so I like for there to be no drama. I just want to enjoy the day, and not have it be about the preparation."

The couple later welcomed their first child, Jackson, in April 2022.

"It’s never easy, but I wouldn’t be able to do it without having a support system. My husband is incredible and he’s an amazing dad. He’s been there for me throughout my entire career to help me to be able to balance those things," she told the outlet in a July 2022 interview.

Copeland told the outlet that throughout her career, she decided to keep many details of her life private from the public, and hopes to give her child the same privacy.

She also opened up about her pregnancy in a now-deleted Instagram post earlier this year. Copeland shared that her body had endured multiple injuries throughout her ballet career, including "stress fractures to my back, six stress fractures to my tibia, and numerous ankle sprains," and said she has always appreciated her strength and resilience as a dancer. However, being pregnant and giving birth gave her a newfound respect for her body, she added.

"Pregnancy, birth, and time itself have changed my body in ways I never expected, but instead of chasing what was, I'm learning to embrace what is. Remember: our bodies are constantly adapting. They hold every challenge we've faced, every step we've taken, and still, they keep showing up for us," the overlaid text on her photos read.

Copeland is also the founder of The Misty Copeland Foundation and co-founder of the production company Life In Motion.