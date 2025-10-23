“Rest easy, big bro, you deserve it”: Jon Jones pay a heartfelt tribute to late brother Arthur Jones’

Jon Jones Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Brother Arthur Jones III (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Jon Jones, the UFC icon, has issued his first public statement after the sudden death of his older brother, Arthur Jones III. After staying quiet for three weeks, Jon Jones shared his thoughts about his brother’s death on social media.

Jon Jones posted this after Alex Pereira honored his late brother Arthur Jones. pic.twitter.com/MxfVW3nJQe — ESPN (@espn) October 5, 2025

Though he had earlier posted short messages, funeral information, and tributes, it was on Wednesday night that he gave a more heartfelt message about Arthur’s life.

“In Loving Memory of Arthur W. Jones III,” Jon began, highlighting his brother’s accomplishments and personal qualities. “Arthur was not just a Super Bowl champion but a father, spouse, son, brother, everyone’s best friend, a gentle giant whose kindness and generosity knew no bounds.”

Jon emphasized Arthur’s love for outdoor activities and family, recalling moments of duck hunting, fishing, and riding four-wheelers together.

“He brought pure joy, warmth, and laughter to every moment spent around him. Arthur’s generosity extended far beyond his friends and family,” he said, noting Arthur’s involvement in local charities and contributions to students and the broader community.

Reflecting on the personal impact of his brother, Jon Jones added,

“His legacy inspires me every day. Our dad Arthur Jones Jr, me, Chandler, Arthur Jones IV, and the rest of the family are committed to moving forward striving to be the best versions of ourselves, just as he would have wanted.”

Jon closed his tribute by honoring Arthur’s memory and the influence he had on those around him.

“King Arthur will truly be missed, he’s gone way too soon, but his spirit will live on in our hearts forever. Rest easy, big bro, you deserve it, you did amazing.”

Arthur Jones III and the athletic legacy of the Jones brothers

Arthur, who passed away at 39, had an accomplished career as an NFL defensive tackle and even won a Super Bowl title. He retired from the sport at 31. His death has surprised fans and shaken the sports community.

Arthur was the eldest of three Jones brothers who had great talents in sports. Jon can be regarded as one of the greatest fighters in the history of UFC. Chandler is the youngest and also a Super Bowl champion. Jon has frequently cited their grandmother as a major factor in the success of the brothers and said that she was always supportive.

Sportspeople and fans were moved by his words, which gave an honour to Arthur Jones III on and off the field. The message by Jon Jones demonstrated how much he loved and respected his brother.