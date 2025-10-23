“That’s a whole new person”: Fans give mixed reaction as Bhad Bhabhie debuts new look

Bhad Bhabhie Sparks Mixed Reactions with New Look in Album Promo (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, grabbed everyone’s attention again with a huge change in her appearance. She showcased the unexpected new look in a promo video teasing an upcoming album with Ian. The clip posted on October 20, 2025, blew up online, racking up millions of views on X in just a single day. Bhad Bhabie posted a tweet saying,

“Me an Ian dropping. He got me in the album,” offering fans a hint of what’s coming up.

The promo got fans excited about the music, but online chatter turned to how she looked. The rapper showed off a new appearance with bold makeup, lip fillers, breast implants, a Brazilian butt lift, and noticeable tattoos. Fans couldn't help but notice the big change, with many reacting with curiosity and surprise at her different look.

Fans are saying Bhad Bhabie barely looks “white” anymore 👀 pic.twitter.com/A8d5IfLphs — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 22, 2025

"Ain’t no way this is the "catch me outside how about that" white girl? That’s a whole new person," an X user commented.

Online reactions ignite over Bhad Bhabie’s controversial transformation

Some people online called out Bhad Bhabie, accusing her of cultural appropriation because her updated style seemed to mimic the aesthetics of Black women.

"Every year she unlocks a new skin tone pack," an X user commented on Bhad Bhabie's new looks.

"She pretty much pulled a reverse Michael Jackson... How bout dat?" another user wrote.

"She's been taking some good BBC. That's melanin changing her inside out," one wrote.

She's dealt with these kinds of accusations before; this time, the backlash has been even stronger, sparking heated conversations all over social media.

"I blame social media. We let her slide too long with with the blackcent and obvious cultural appropriation. Plus the fetization of black men in the black woman's looks. If you were to grow up around all white people she would not have ever looked like this," a person reacted.

"Her hair and lip filler are terrible tbh but since "POC" insult anyone they see as white who looks exotic I'm proud to trigger POC by looking "exotic" as a white," another user commented.

"Bhad Bhabie barely looks like Bhad Bhabie lol," a user said.

Bhad Bhabie’s transformation: Balancing career, identity, and public perception

Bhad Bhabie’s story has been full of changes and controversy. She first became famous in 2016 as the "Cash Me Ousside" girl on Dr. Phil. Since then, she has grown into a rapper, social media figure, and businesswoman. At just 23, she has already become a millionaire thanks to OnlyFans income, brand deals, and her music.

She has talked about her cosmetic surgeries as well. In 2025, while being treated for cancer, Bregoli admitted to having rhinoplasty and other cosmetic work. Fans have reacted in different ways. Some value her honesty, but others bring up contradictions because she criticized women who chose to have similar procedures.

Bhad Bhabhie’s recent change keeps sparking discussions and shows how fame, self-expression, and public judgment connect. As she builds her music career, people still focus on her changing look and how it shapes what they think of her.