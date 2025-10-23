Who is Darren Bailey’s son Zachary Bailey? Illinois politician family members reportedly killed in helicopter crash

Darren Bailey's son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren died in a helicopter crash in Montana (Image via Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

Former Illinois GOP senator, Darren Bailey, lost four of his family members in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, October 22, his campaign stated. According to the announcement, the 2022 gubernatorial candidate’s son, Zachary, daughter-in-law, Kelsey, and two grandchildren lost their lives in the accident in Montana.

Darren Bailey and Aaron Del Mar’s campaign shared in a statement:

“On Wednesday evening, Darren and his wife, Cindy, received the heartbreaking news no parent ever wants to hear. Their son, Zachary, his wife, Kelsey, and their two young children, Vada Rose, age 12, and Samuel, age 7, tragically lost their lives in a helicopter accident in Montana.”

A tweet from @NTSB_Newsroom on Thursday confirmed that the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash involving a Robinson Helicopter’s R66 in Ekalaka, Montana. The authorities have yet to disclose more details about the incident involving the former Illinois lawmaker’s family.

For those unaware, Zachary “Zach” Bailey was a fourth-generation farmer. He, his siblings Cole and Mason, and their father worked together at Bailey Family Farm, per its official website. According to Zach’s Facebook profile, he was also an employee of Guardian Aero, an aviation maintenance firm based out of KFOA (Flora Municipal Airport).

Zachary Bailey also founded Faithfully Fit, a supplements and nutrition store, with his wife, Cindy, in Effingham. Darren posted about the business’s grand opening in February 2024 and congratulated his son and daughter-in-law. According to Faithfully Fit’s website, their personal transformation inspired them to open the store. The couple mentioned:

“Through a radical change in lifestyle and commitment to our physical fitness we have become passionate about passing that on to our community and supporting everyone through their journey to become the absolute best version of themselves!”

Darren Bailey and his family seek privacy after his son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren die in a helicopter crash

Cindy and Zachary Bailey, along with their two children, Vada Rose and Samuel, died in an aviation accident on Wednesday. The couple's other son, Finn (10 years old), didn’t accompany them on the helicopter and was safe, Darren Bailey’s campaign confirmed in a statement.

The former Senator and Rep from Illinois also sought privacy amid the family tragedy. Darren Bailey and Aaron Del Mar’s campaign stated:

“Darren and Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them. The Baileys deeply appreciate the kindness and support they have received and ask for privacy as they grieve and hold their loved ones close during this difficult time.”

For those unaware, Darren Bailey launched his second campaign for Illinois Governor in September, while announcing Aaron Del Mar as his running mate. The GOP leader was also the party's gubernatorial nominee in 2022, but lost to the incumbent JB Pritzker.