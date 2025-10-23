"You're a little slow to the party" - James Blunt has a cheeky reaction to Nicki Minaj tweeting "You're beautiful"

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: James Blunt visits Magic Radio at The Lantern on September 30, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Bauer)

On October 22, 2025, Nicki Minaj shared a tweet in which she seemingly reminded her fans of self-love, and it prompted James Blunt to respond as well. Nicki's tweet as well as Blunt's cheeky response garnered massive attention online. The rapper wrote in her tweet,

"Idk who needs to hear this, but you're beautiful."

The tweet received more than 4.5 million views as well as over 69K likes. Amongst multiple reactions by netizens, one reaction grabbed the attention of James Blunt. Blunt wrote in his tweet,

"You're a little slow to the party."

This tweet garnered more than 2 million views and over 71K likes since the time it was uploaded on the social media platform. For the unversed, Blunt had dropped his hit song You're Beautiful in May 2005.

A music video of the song too was released after it was filmed at Sa Cova Foradada. The song even received nominations for a number of awards, such as the 2007 Grammy Awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

As far as James Blunt's tweet is concerned, many netizens shared reactions under it. A lot of them happened to praise the 51-year-old singer's sense of humor.

James Blunt celebrated the 20th anniversary of the 2005 track You're Beautiful

On May 30, 2005, James Blunt took to social media and tweeted about the 2005 song. Blunt wrote in the tweet about how the song gave him major success in his life. He further expressed gratitude to his fans for making the song so popular. The tweet read,

"20 years ago today, I released a song that bought me this house. Whoever thought a song about being high as a kite on drugs, stalking someone else's girlfriend would resonate quite so much? Thank you. You guys are beautiful."

The song was the third track from the singer's debut album, Back to Bedlam, which was dropped in the year 2004. According to People, this song topped the charts in about ten countries. The outlet further reported that it was rumored at one point in time that the song was about Dixie Chassay.

In the year 2020, Blunt opened up about the story behind the song for a story for The Guardian. The singer recalled an incident when he was in London and he saw an ex-girlfriend with her new boyfriend. He continued,

"Our eyes met, but we just walked past each other, and I went home and wrote the words to You're Beautiful in two minutes."

He additionally stated,

"I went to see my songwriter friend Sacha Skarbek in Los Angeles, and, with Amanda Ghost as a co-writer, we finished the song. It's always been portrayed as romantic, but it's actually a bit creepy."

Sharing further insight into the story behind the song, James Blunt revealed that it was about a man who was stalking someone else's girlfriend.

James Blunt's You're Beautiful was a big hit and topped a number of charts in several countries, like Ireland, Hungary, the UK, Norway, and the US.