Who is Rachael Ray’s husband? Celebrity chef opens up about marriage

John M. Cusimano and Rachael Ray attend the 2025 North Shore Animal League America Celebration of Rescue at Tribeca 360 (Image via Getty)

Rachael Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. The couple dated for several years before getting married in 2005.

According to multiple outlets, Cusimano is a singer for a rock band called The Cringe. Rachael confirmed his professional direction in a July 9, 2020, interview for The Rachael Ray Show website.

"John is a musician. He wanted to go to Berklee College of Music and was accepted and he's a terrific musician and he plays 57 different instruments," Rachael said.

She also revealed that John went to law school "because his parents told him cautiously that it's better to have a trade."

"He really is a master of keyboards, every stringed instrument, he's especially great with percussion," she continued.

John added that he "used to practice in New York City as an entertainment lawyer, primarily in film."

"Then I met this one [Ray], and now I only have one client and her name is Rachael Ray. So I just work on our businesses all the time," he added.

Rachel continued:

"Smartest thing I ever did was marry an entertainment lawyer—saved me a bundle. Entertainment licensing is what John does."

According to his IMDb page, John has also made appearances in productions like Crashing (2017) and World War Mud (1982).

The couple met at a friend's birthday party in 2001, noticing each other because they were surrounded by taller people.

"This person was a tall person, and she invited all of her ex-boyfriends and people she knew — and they were all tall. And as you can see, we're not all that tall. So I like to say we saw each other among a sea of knees," John said.

Rachael agreed in responses, adding:

"That's true. And we crossed a crowded room and started talking and we have talked every day since the night we met."

The couple eventually tied the knot in 2005 in Castello di Velona, Italy. In a 2007 interview with People magazine, Ray shared that she met John when she decided she wasn't "going to chase [marriage]."

"I don't think young men or women should feel pressured into marriage. You shouldn’t marry anyone, in my opinion, who you have to try hard for," she added.

"We're very simple": Rachael Ray on her marriage with John Cusimano

Speaking about their relationship in a recent interview with People magazine, Rachael Ray highlighted self-expression and humor as the keys to their relationship.

"Take life very seriously; don't take yourself seriously. Have a sense of humor. And if you're pissed off about something, say it. Get it out of your system, and then shut up and never say it again," she said.

Ray continued:

"We're very simple. He can work alone all day in his studio. I can work alone all day in the kitchen or on my computer or drawing pictures or reading. We can both be alone, but we're never alone together. We forgive each other. We like each other, and we tolerate each other. And that's really it. You find the right one, and then that's what you do."

Reflecting on their 20th anniversary celebration on September 24, Rachael said that for years, she had hosted 60 to 70 people, flying them in, calling it a "huge, big deal." However, this year, they decided to take it slow.

"My husband said, This year, 'Honey, it's our 20th. Can we just be quiet?'" Rachael said.

This year, the couple decided to spend "two nights in Florence with friends, and two nights in Rome with friends, people that we know and restaurants that we love."

"It was very quiet. It was wonderful," she added.

Rachael Ray and John Cusimano renewed their vows on September 19, 2015, at the same Tuscan castle where they got married.