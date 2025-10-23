How to watch The Kardashians Season 7 online? Streaming details explored

Image: @kardashianshulu/Instagram

The glamorous yet dramatic family is back. The Kardashians season 7 is set to premiere on October 23, 2025, on Hulu. The show hits the streaming platform (Hulu) in the United States this Thursday, taking viewers into their personal lives dealing with professional challenges, emotional struggles, public pressure, family, business and, of course, some glamorous moments.

Their first reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, concluded in 2021. After its hiatus, the show was renewed and renamed The Kardashians, which premiered its first episode on April 21, 2022, on Hulu. The first four seasons were released twice a year, and season five was out in 2024. Recently, the finale episode of Season 6 was aired in February 2025, and six months later, the royal family is back, hitting the streamer on October 23, 2025.

The Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie, returns for The Kardashians season 7, promising even more drama to come. The teaser sees that Kim has learned from the investigators that someone ‘’extremely close’’ to her has tried to harm her.

Familiar faces also returning this season include Kim’s brother, Rob Kardashian; Caitlyn Jenner; Scott Disick; Travis Barker; Tristan Thompson and Corey Gamble.

Streaming details explored: Here’s how to watch The Kardashians season 7

For viewers in the U.S, the show is available to stream on Hulu on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. EST. The show will release its episodes weekly, every Thursday, and this season is also expected to have 10 episodes, just like its previous seasons. Hulu’s monthly subscription plan costs $10.99/month. Its ad-free plan costs $17.99/month.

For international viewers, The Kardashians season 7 is available to stream on Disney+. Disney+ offers two subscription plans: a $11.99/month (with ads) plan and an ad-free premium tier plan at $18.99/month. The annual premium plan is around $189.99/year.

Viewers in India can stream the show on JioHotstar. The mobile plan with ads costs ₹149 for three months or ₹499 for a year.

JioHotstar premium plan (ad-free) costs ₹299 per month, ₹499 for 3 months, or ₹1,499 per year (can be used on up to 4 devices)

JioHotstar Super plan costs ₹299 for 3 months or ₹899 per year. This plan has ads and can be used on up to 2 devices.

The synopsis of The Kardashians season 7 reads,