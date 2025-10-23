What did Kim Kardashian say about her daughter’s fashion choices on Call me Daddy podcast? Details explored as North debuts shocking new look

Kim Kardashian Reflects on Daughter North West’s Fashion Choices (Image via Instagram / @northwsst)

Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, has recently stirred online debate after unveiling a striking new look on TikTok. The 12-year-old appeared in a series of videos sporting fake face tattoos, a faux nose piercing, blue braids, colored contacts, and grillz. The clips, shared on the joint account she runs with her mother, quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from fans.

In a video, North shared a post with the caption

“Fake piercings and fake tatts for life” while lip-syncing to a trending audio clip with her friends. They all wore matching bold looks that included oversized clothes, layered jewelry, and sneakers. Other clips showed them flying on a private jet and hanging out backstage at an event, with one stating, “Preparing for antagonist.”

North’s TikTok had comments switched off, but Instagram reposts led to heated talks online. Many people thought her style felt too grown-up for her age.

Some questioned if these choices were alright, while others stood by North’s right to express herself and be creative.

You think no one in the world should take fashion cues from Kim Kardashian, and then you see North West. pic.twitter.com/As5jg3IFKq — Soft Targets (@weicheziele) October 22, 2025

Kim Kardashian on nurturing North West’s creativity through bold fashion choices

The conversation surrounding North’s fashion choices resurfaced shortly after Kim Kardashian’s appearance on the Call Me Daddy podcast.

In the interview, Kardashian talked about how her daughter’s style is changing. She also looked back on her own parenting and admitted she is "still learning" what it means to be a mom.

“It’s really hard and it’s really interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things,” Kardashian said. “But then my daughter tries to wear it and then I’m like, ‘OK we’re never wearing that again.’ Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world.”

The Skims founder shared that North goes for casual outfits with a tomboy vibe but sometimes wants to experiment with looks her friends wear.

“She wanted to try something that her friends were wearing and went to the same place that they went to... and it’s just like, okay, wait, maybe you can’t wear that, you know?” she said.

Kardashian added,

“So, as a mom, you’re kind of learning at the same time. But what I do know is my baby’s such a good girl and such a sweet girl. The things that she has experienced, where she might have been outspoken or did something, she learns from that.”

The reality star said she supports North’s confidence and creativity.

“She does listen to me but in other areas I’m like ‘babe if you want blue hair it is what it is.’ It makes her so happy. I would never take that creativity away from her.”

Kardashian also shared that North had seen online criticism of her style but remained unfazed.

“She’ll be like, ‘Mom, I saw this and I don’t really care if someone says they don’t like my blue hair or my this or that,’” Kardashian explained.

She concluded by urging understanding toward parents navigating similar situations,