Who is Shreya Chilukuri? All about Usha Vance's family as former WH press secretary Jen Psaki questions second lady's marriage to JD Vance

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance attend the Commander-in-Chief Ball on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump attends some of the inaugural balls after taking the oath as the 47th president. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

In her recent appearance on the I've Had It podcast, Jen Psaki spoke about Vice President JD Vance, making comments on his marriage to Usha Vance. In a clip uploaded on X on Wednesday, the former White House Secretary said to the hosts:

"I think the little Manchurian candidate, JD Vance, wants to be president more than anything else. I always wonder what's going on in the mind of his wife. Like, are you okay? Please blink four times, we'll come and save you."

However, Usha Vance has known JD Vance long before his political career began. The couple met while they were students at the Yale Law School, and started a relationship soon afterwards. They tied the knot in an interfaith marriage in Kentucky in 2014, and have since had three children.

Usha - whose maiden name was Usha Chilukuri - is a well-established lawyer and comes from high-achieving family. She, alongside her sister, Shreya Chilukuri, were born to Radhakirshna and Lakshmi Chilukuri. The Chilukuri family moved to the US from India in the late 1970s, where both of the parents became professors.

NEW: Jen Psaki attacks Vice President JD Vance's marriage, wonders if Second Lady Usha Vance wants out of their marriage because of how "scary" JD is.



Psaki said she would "save" Usha if she just came over to her.



"J.D. Vance wants to be president more than anything else. I… pic.twitter.com/NVZkMraeGF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 21, 2025

Their mother, Dr. Lakshmi Chilukuri, is a Molecular Biology professor at UC San Diego, and also serves as the Provost of Sixth College since 2018. Meanwhile, their father teaches in San Diego State University's Department of Aerospace Engineering.

Usha's only sibling, Shreya Chilukuri, is a mechanical engineer. While completing her graduation from Duke University in North Carolina, Chilukuri also took up classical civilizations as a secondary major. She was equally talented in co-curricular activies; she had joined the theater deparment, the student-run record label, and served as a soccer coach.

Following her graduation in 2012, Shreya moved to Germany for a brief fellowship program, after which she started working. Chilukuri has worked at well-reputed companies like Lude 32 and Cordis Engineering, before joining Raytheon Missiles & Defence on a five-year tenure.

At Raytheon, she served as a Deputy Hardware Lead for a major US Navy project. In 2022, Shreya started working at ASML - the most recognizeed semiconductor technology company.

Besides her professional career, little else is known about Shreya Chilukuri's life - includng her relationship with Usha and her political leanings.

​

Jen Psaki called JD Vance is "scarier" than President Trump

Elsewhere on the podcast, Jen Psaki also suggested that Vice President Vance is "scarier" than President Trump, adding that he also wants to become the next president. Psaki then said:

"And that he's willing to do anything to get there. And your whole iteration you just outlined, I mean, he's scarier in certain ways in some ways. And he's young and ambitious and agile in the sense that he's a chameleon who makes himself whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear from him."

Psaki has since been receiving a strong backlash on social media, with netizens calling her comments "vile" and an attempt to smear Vance's reputation.