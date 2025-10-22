How did Britney Spears' sons react to ex-husband Kevin Federline's memoir?

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION - UNSPECIFIED DATE: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Britney Spears is pictured. Spears is the subject of the documentary "I Am Britney Jean" which details her personal and professional life. (Photo by Michelangelo Di Battista/Sony/RCA via Getty Images)

Kevin Federline's memoir has ignited a surge of attention, pulling his history with Britney Spears back into the spotlight. Spears has publicly dismissed the book's claims as false and has warned that its "sensationalism" could affect her children. Reportedly, her sons have already leafed through the tell‑all. According to Reality Tea, the revelations in the memoir validated long‑held suspicions, leaving the boys visibly shaken.

Kevin Federline, 47, has just put his thoughts on the table about his marriage to Britney Spears, sharing his take on co‑parenting their two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, according to People. In a rebuttal on October 15, Spears fired back, branding Federline's behavior as "gaslighting."

Federline's memoir stirs family emotions

Kevin Federline's memoir You Thought You Knew landed on shelves on October 21, yet it's already fanning buzz after rumors that his sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, managed to skim it before the public launch. According to ShutterScoop, the brothers were practically ravenous for the advance pages.

The revelations left them affected. According to Reality Tea, the insider called the ordeal "shattering” for the children, noting that they "cried" as the book seemed to confirm the suspicions they'd long held. Federline, reportedly reading the memoir alongside them, told The Associated Press his aim was simply to make sure his kids "know the truth" and can move forward with clarity.

Britney Spears slams her ex-husband, Kevin Federline

Britney Spears has publicly dismissed the claims, branding them "lies" while her representatives stressed her ongoing concern for her children amid the media attention. She took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle and in a personal confession, she laid bare the crushing toll of being publicly distorted and emotionally assailed, describing the exhausting sensation of feeling demonized while others capitalize on her anguish.

She slammed her ex-husband, saying (via Yahoo.com):