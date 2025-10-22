Who is Eric Kay? All about imprisoned Angels employee amid Tyler Skaggs trial

Eric Kay was sentenced 22 years in connection to Tyler Skaggs' death in 2019 (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Angels outfielder, Mike Trout, testified on Tuesday, October 21, in the ongoing wrongful death lawsuit filed by his late teammate Tyler Skaggs’ family. The 34-year-old MLB pro admitted to having confronted Eric Kay over his suspected drug-abuse problems. Trout testified that the confrontation happened before Skaggs’ death following an accidental overdose in July 2019.

Eric Kay is a former employee of the Angels and was the team’s communications director before his imprisonment. According to the Los Angeles Times, he held the position for six years and had worked in the MLB club’s communications department since 1996. Eric Kay is currently serving a 22-year sentence in connection with Skaggs’ death.

In 2022, a federal jury found the ex-Angels staffer guilty of distribution of a controlled substance to the late MLB pitcher. According to the Department of Justice (DoJ), the substance resulted in Tyler Skaggs’ accidental death.

Per the DoJ’s press release from October 2022, Eric Kay was convicted of “conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.” The news release revealed:

“Several former Angels players, including Matt Harvey, C.J. Cron, Mike Morin, and Cameron Bedrosian testified at trial that Eric Kay distributed blue 30 milligram oxycodone pills to them as well. They further testified that he was the only source of these pills and would conduct transactions in the Angels Stadium.”

DoJ also accused Eric Kay of making problematic remarks toward Skaggs, his family, and the jury that convicted him in jailhouse calls. He was indicted in October 2020 in a Texas court, found guilty in February 2022, and sentenced in October of the same year. In 2021, the Skaggs Family sued Kay, the Angels, and the others in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Mike Trout confronted Eric Kay and offered him help before Tyler Skaggs’ death in 2019

On July 1, 2019, the Angels were on a road trip when Skaggs was found unresponsive in a Texas hotel. Nearly two months after his death, the medical examiner revealed that the pitcher died of asphyxia after aspirating vomit. The report stated that the choking was a result of intoxication from mixed alcohol, fentanyl, and oxycodone.

Eric Kay was accused of providing Tyler Skaggs with fentanyl-laced oxycodone. At the same time, the late player’s family alleged in their lawsuit that Tim Mead, the Angels’ vice president of Communications, and another individual were aware of Kay’s drug problems. The plaintiffs further asserted:

“In spite of this knowledge, the Angels continued to allow Kay to have unrestricted access to the players and even permitted him to accompany the team when it traveled for away games.”

The lawsuit also referenced the criminal complaint that claimed:

“[Eric Kay would] distribute these pills to [Tyler Skaggs] and others in their place of employment and while they were working.”

Mike Trout choked up as he gave incredibly emotional testimony this morning about Tyler Skaggs.



He said that Skaggs was like a brother to him, and he misses him.



Unlike Tom Taylor yesterday, Trout acknowledged his belief that Eric Kay had a drug issue & confronted him about it. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) October 21, 2025

Mike Trout, who described Skaggs as “brother” during his testimony on Tuesday, testified that he had suspicions of Kay’s drug problems. He mentioned another staffer telling him to stop paying Eric Kay “to do crazy stuff in the clubhouse.” The employee suspected that the money was being used “for some bad purpose.” Trout testified about confronting Kay:

“I just said, ‘Hey, you’ve got two boys at home. You’ve got to get this right.”

He mentioned offering help to Kay:

“If you need anything, let me know.”

For those unaware, the wrongful death lawsuit against Kay, the Angels, and other entities sought over $118 million from the club.