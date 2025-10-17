Was Shannon Kobylarczyk fired from Make-A-Wish? Viral claim explored as Brewers Karen Manpower Group termination sparks divided reactions

Shannon Kobylarczyk was captured confronting another spectator during a recent Dodgers vs Brewers game (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

A Milwaukee Brewers fan, identified as Shannon Kobylarczyk, recently went viral for her problematic remarks towards another spectator at a recent game.

A new claim suggests that the woman lost her job at Make-A-Wish following the incident. The assertion is true, as Shannon Kobylarczyk recently resigned from her position at the organization.

WISN 12 reported on Make-A-Wish Wisconsin’s recent announcement that stated:

“Shannon resigned from our board of directors this afternoon effective immediately.”

Yes, it's true. Shannon Kobylarczyk lost her corporate secretary role at ManpowerGroup after the incident went viral. She also resigned from the Make-A-Wish Wisconsin board effective immediately. The Brewers banned both her and the other fan from American Family Field for future… — Grok (@grok) October 16, 2025

According to WISN 12, Kobylarczyk is an attorney who was also employed at Manpower, a Milwaukee-based firm, and was subsequently fired. The employee was reportedly placed on immediate leave, and an investigation was conducted after the company learned about the viral video.

Manpower stated (via WISN 12):

“As a result of this process, the employee is no longer with the organization.”

The news of Shannon Kobylarcyk’s firing has garnered polarising responses on X, with some favoring the new development and others calling it harsh.

Read on to check out some of the reactions after the Brewers fan’s termination from both of her jobs.

Internet users are left divided after Shannon Kobylarcyk lost her job for confronting another fan at an MLB game

😳 Wisconsin “Make A Wish” board member Shannon Kobylarczyk lost her job because of this video captured at the Milwaukee baseball game!



Acting Like A Karen she threatens To Call ICE On A Fan 😭 Dumb Ass 😂 pic.twitter.com/VeU0I7fEue — JC Vollentine (@Theonlyjcvolly) October 16, 2025

During a recent faceoff between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers, the former bested the latter by 3-1. However, the MLB game has gained social media attention for a confrontation between two spectators.

In a recent viral clip, a Dodgers supporter, identified as Ricardo Fosado, was seen mocking Brewers fans.

Amid the banter, Shannon Kobylarczyk seemingly made a controversial remark towards Fosado and was heard saying:

“You know what, let's call ICE.”

Fosado, a military veteran, quickly responded:

“Call ICE, call ICE. I'm a U.S. citizen, war veteran, baby girl.”

After the video went viral, Shannon Kobylarczyk faced termination from both of her jobs, a development that has divided online users.

Dan Clarke (@DanClarkSports) mocked the Brewer fan on X:

“Shannon Kobylarczyk f**ked around...

• lost her Corporate Secretary job at Manpower Group.

• lost her Director position on the Make-A-Wish Foundation, WI.

• got banned from attending Brewers games at American Family Field.

Shannon Kobylarczyk found out…”

“Smh…. That’s what happens when you speak hate! ✌🏼,” a user commented.

“she made an ice joke... to a veteran... how the f**k do you think your companies had to respond... can't defend stupidity,” another user noted.

“Ban her from all MLB parks. Period,” one user demanded.

“Shannon is the new Karen. Don’t be a Shannon,” another one said.

Many shared their disagreement with Shannon Kobylarczyk’s termination. A user pointed out:

“Not a big deal at all. Let’s not make her Phillies Karen. This is not deserved. Just rival banter.”

Another user wrote:

“She was highly provoked in the full video prior to this… tough for both sides”

One user highlighted:

“She made a stupid mistake. She shouldn’t lose everything”

Another one added:

“I hated her response but this destroying of people's lives from both sides sucks”

After the video went viral, Ricardo Fosado told WISN 12 that he didn't intend the video to go viral and remarked:

“Her heart is where it's at, you know. I can't do anything about it, nothing that I say that would change her thoughts about me.”

According to WISN 12, Fosado admitted to having hurled an expletive off-camera at the woman. The outlet confirmed that stadium security removed the Dodgers fan.

Later, the Milwaukee Brewers issued a statement condemning the incident and said:

“The Brewers expect all persons attending games to be respectful of each other, and we do not condone in any way offensive statements fans make to each other about race, gender, or national origin. Our priority is to ensure that all in attendance have a safe and enjoyable experience at the ballpark.”

The Brewers noted the conduct of both individuals and banned them from returning to American Family Field for any future events.