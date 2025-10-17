Who is Shannon Kobylarczyk and what did she say? Milwaukee Brewers fan ICE comment controversy explained as 'Karen' loses job

Brewers fan Shannon Kobylarczyk loses her job after insulting a Dodgers supporter. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Wisconsin resident Shannon Kobylarczyk, a Milwaukee Brewers fan, was terminated from her workplace over a viral video of her insulting a Los Angeles Dodgers fan. The incident occurred during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday, October 15.

The Dodgers fan who recorded the video has been identified as Ricardo Fosado, a U.S. citizen of Latin American heritage. The clip began with Fosado teasing some Brewers fans as they went silent after the Dodgers started leading the game:

"Why is everybody quiet?"

As Fosado was panning the camera around, Shannon Kobylarczyk was seen getting close and passing a remark:

"Real men drink beer, p***y!"

Fosado, who was holding a Happy Thursday spiked refreshers can in hand, kept poking fun at the other team's fans about their silence. Shannon then nudged the man in front of her as she was heard mentioning the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement:

"You know what, let’s call ICE."

In response, Fosado zoomed the camera in on Shannon and challenged her to call ICE, adding:

"I'm a U.S. citizen, a veteran, baby girl. War veteran, two wars. ICE is not going to do nothing to me. Good luck."

As Fosado began laughing at Shannon's face, she smacked his camera in a sudden move. He kept filming Shannon and repeatedly asked her to call ICE, calling her a "f*cking idiot" at the end.

The interaction went viral online, leading many to dub Shannon Kobylarczyk a 'Karen'.

Shannon Kobylarczyk's employer and the Brewers issue statements following viral incident

Shannon Kobylarczyk was soon identified as the Milwaukee Brewers fan from the viral video by the internet sleuths. She was reportedly working as an attorney at ManpowerGroup, a staffing firm based in Milwaukee. According to Fox6 News, the company issued a statement about Shannon:

"As soon as we became aware of this video, the individual was placed on immediate leave, and we began an investigation. As a result of this process, the employee is no longer with the organization. We remain committed to maintaining a culture grounded in respect, integrity, and accountability."

Shannon also served as a Board member at Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Milwaukee division. Following the incident, multiple outlets, including Fox11 Los Angeles, confirmed that Shannon resigned from her position at the establishment.

The Milwaukee Brewers said in a statement Thursday:

"The Brewers expect all persons attending games to be respectful of each other, and we do not condone in any way offensive statements fans make to each other about race, gender, or national origin. Our priority is to ensure that all in attendance have a safe and enjoyable experience at the ballpark."

According to their statement, Ricardo Fosado was ejected from the game due to "disorderly conduct", "public intoxication", and a few other actions unrelated to the events from the viral video. The Milwaukee Police Department reportedly handled the matter.

Shannon Kobylarczyk was also ejected from the game for getting physical during her argument with Fosado. The Brewers continued the statement:

"For these reasons and in accordance with our Guest Code of Conduct specific to ejections and physical confrontations, both fans are being notified that they are not allowed to return to the ballpark for future events."

Ricardo Fosado told the Journal Sentinel he was from Los Angeles and was in Chicago for business purposes when he attended the game at Milwaukee.

Providing some context for the viral interaction, Fosado said he was the only Dodgers supporter surrounded by Brewers fans, and they mocked him when their team scored at the beginning. However, the tables turned soon and the Brewers fans grew dramatically quiet.

Ricardo Fosado said this back-and-forth is common during baseball games, and light teasing is not "disrespectful". Regardless, he admitted his intoxication might have led to his intense taunts at the other team.

Referring to Shannon Kobylarczyk's termination from both her jobs, Fosado told the outlet:

"I don't think it was like horrible or something that should get her fired. I feel bad for her. We cannot be judged on one mistake, and a lot of emotions were involved. It was just hurt feelings, nobody physically hurt anybody."

According to the Journal Sentinel, Fosado joined the military after the 9/11 attacks. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was also in the U.S. Navy from 2001 to 2005.

Despite being escorted out of the game, Fosado said it was his first attendance at a Brewers game, and he had an enjoyable experience.

Shannon Kobylarczyk has not made a public statement.