Steve Bridges GoFundMe raises more than $41,000 as beloved TikTok comedian passes away at 41

TikTok comedian Steve Bridges passes away at 41. (Image via Instagram/@fatgirl_laughing)

Steve Bridges, who rose to online fame through his POV comedy sketches on TikTok, passed away at 41 on Wednesday, October 15. He garnered over 2.1 million followers on the platform. On Instagram, Steve boasted around 425K followers.

Steve's wife, Chelsey, shared the tragic news on his Instagram on Friday. She revealed Steve died "peacefully in his sleep". A tearful Chelsey, who has been Steve's wife for the last 16 years and shares three children with him, said, referring to his online skits:

"Who you saw online was just the characters that he created. He was so talented because he was the opposite of all of them."

She added:

"He was the most attentive father, and the best, the best husband, and the greatest, sweetest man!"

Chelsey revealed it had always been Steve’s dream to make people laugh. She extended her gratitude to the internet for helping her late husband live that dream. Steve's wife broke down in tears as she shared they had made "so many plans" together.

Chelsey asked everyone to be kind as her children were present on the platform. She said her kids were among either the Gen Z or Gen Alpha generations, and she would not ask them not to grieve online. Chelsey said she might express her grief online as well. She asked everyone not to take life for granted and advised them to try to live it every day.

Steve Bridges' comedy skits featured him playing characters such as school bus drivers, medical staff, housekeepers, and others. One of his signature styles saw the comedian sporting two side labrets and a tilted baseball cap.

Steve Bridges was a resident of Peoria, Illinois. The Peoria Police Department reportedly responded to a call for a natural cause of death from a private residence on October 15.

Chelsey Bridges shared with an outlet that Steve's passing was "totally out of the blue", as the comedian was focusing on his fitness and diet.

Regardless, Chelsey added, Steve Bridges' family has a history of dying young. His father and grandfather also reportedly passed away in their 40s, and his grandmother also passed away in her sleep at 52.

GoFundMe for Steve Bridges raises more than $41,000 in the wake of his death

A fundraiser was created on GoFundMe on Friday, following Steve Bridges' untimely passing at 41. Bailey Blum, the organizer, introduced Steve as an "entertainer, comedian, actor and all around amazing man". Blum wrote:

"He leaves behind a legacy of making people laugh, as well as a family that could use the support of the community during this difficult time. If Steve ever brought joy to your life, please give if you can to assist his wife and three kids with expenses."

The fundraiser set $10K as its goal, but the overwhelming support helped Steve's family collect $42,093 so far. Nearly 1.4K donations have been made so far. The comedian's wife, Chelsey, also shared the link to the GoFundMe on her Instagram.

Chelsey further posted a video montage of snippets from her memories with Steve.

​Steve Bridges left behind his wife, Chelsey, their daughter, 14, and twin sons, 10.