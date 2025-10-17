New York AG Letitia James' grand-nieces were reportedly charged with 8 felonies in the past but had their charges downgraded or dropped

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: NY Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference at the offices of the Attorney General on January 08, 2025 in New York City. James spoke about new measures to stop transportation companies from the use of fake billing schemes to steal from Medicaid and vulnerable patients.The attorney general issued cease and desist notices to 54 transportation companies throughout NY. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Days after Letitia James' federal indictment, the New York Attorney General has been accused of hiding not one but two of her fugitive relatives in a property in Virginia.

The New York Post reports that James' grandnieces - Nakia Thompson and Calya Thompson-Hariston - have both been living in a three-bedroom apartment registered under James' name in Norfolk.

Their discovery has led to scrutiny of their past records, revealing that they both faced eight felonies in the past five years, the charges for all of which were either downgraded or dropped.

Cayla, who is 21, happens to be a model on OnlyFans with an X-rated presence on social media. In April 2024, she was charged with lying about having a felony record while attempting to buy a gun in Suffolk.

According to officers, the felon was involved in a 2020 incident that led her to be charged with malicious wounding. The same felony prevented Cayla from owning a handgun. However, both felony charges were ultimately pleaded down to a misdemeanor.

In June 2024, Calya was arrested for grand larceny after she stole merchandise worth $1,600 from Norfolk's Walmart store. Later, she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor petit larceny, for which she was given a suspended prison sentence for 12 months, followed by unsupervised probation for the next year.

She also had to pay Walmart a restitution fee of $2,500 and was banned from all Walmart and Sam's Club stores in the future.

Meanwhile, her elder sister, Nakia Thompson, who is 36, has an even longer criminal record. Nakia has been arrested twice in the past for assaulting cops in North Carolina. In August 2019, both siblings were charged with grand larceny for stealing merchandise worth nearly $2,000 from Macy's and Dillard's in Chesapeake.

Records reflect that Nakia was charged with grand larceny, petit larceny, possession of burglary tools, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (for getting her then-teenaged sister involved).

However, by the time she appeared in her first hearing, all those charges had disappeared. She ultimately pleaded guilty to petit and grand larceny and was sentenced to six years in prison, which was then shortened to six months.

According to The New York Post, Letitia James has purchased two separate homes for her relatives with criminal records. One of them was bought in 2020, where her niece Nakia Thompson lives, while the other was purchased three years later, and houses her niece, Shamice Thompson-Hairston, and her daughters, Cayla and Cortney Hairston.

Letitia James has accused Trump of falsely indicting her

Letitia James, who is indicted for bank fraud, not only continues to deny the charges she faces, but also blames them on President Donald Trump. The BBC reported that the Attorney General accuses Trump of the "weaponization of our justice system".

James added:

"He is forcing federal law enforcement agencies to do his bidding, all because I did my job as the New York State attorney general. These charges are baseless, and the president's own public statements make clear that his only goal is political retribution at any cost."

Letitia James has also stated in a recent rally that she intends to fight her charges in court and will not bow down.

