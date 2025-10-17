"Maybe his bank won’t have any actual money" - Adam22 takes a dig at MrBeast filing trademark to launch his own bank

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: MrBeast attends Love, Death + Robots - NY Special Screening at Paris Theater on May 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

MrBeast is now planning on getting into the world of finance. The YouTuber - born James Stephen Donaldson - has filed a trademark application to launch his own financial services, called MrBEAST FINANCIAL, earlier this week (on October 13).

Maybe his bank won’t have any actual money but if you go to withdraw some money one of the other banks around town that has extra money will come and give you some of their money https://t.co/DgNZDXqlIl — adam22 (@adam22) October 17, 2025

After the news of the trademark hit social media, Adam22 mocked it by retweeting it and writing in the caption:

"Maybe his bank won’t have any actual money but if you go to withdraw some money one of the other banks around town that has extra money will come and give you some of their money"

According to the records of the US Trademark and Patent Office, his application mentioned his plans for "a mobile app and online services for a range of banking, financial advisory, crypto exchange, and other services".

MrBeast's trademark application aligns with the pitch he submitted to investors earlier this year

The new trademark application filed by MrBeast comes months after his company, Beast Industries, submitted an investor pitch deck for a software product called Beast Financial.

In addition to Donaldson's financial literacy content, the software would offer customers varied financial services, like loans, credit cards, and banking services.

The pitch read that the influencer had "engaged with leading fintech companies to white label their product" for his upcoming financial platform.

In addition to the Beast Financial, another part of the deck claimed to build a "creator platform" for helping others replicate Donaldson's success. This platform would also partially work as a creator marketplace where marketers and creators would collaborate to help scale different campaigns.

According to the deck, MrBeast's company totaled $473 million in revenues in 2024. The deck stated that their forecast for 2025 was to make $899 million, $1.6 billion in 2026, and $4.7 billion in 2029.

While the trademark application has been filed, the status of the creator platform remains unknown at the moment.

MrBeast launches a new video platform, Vyro

mrbeast launches his own clipping rewards apphttps://t.co/CTl1XnUhHR pic.twitter.com/aWfdDL98mR — sebastian stef (@sebasons) October 15, 2025

Beyond his financial ventures, MrBeast has also launched a new platform in the industry he already dominates - content creation. Donaldson has recently launched Vyro - a new video platform that focuses solely on short-form videos, which are currently trending across social media platforms.

On Vyro, users - who are referred to as "clippers" here - are paid for creating short clips with viral content that are tailored to brand campaigns.

Another key feature of the platform is that, unlike TikTok or YouTube, it has nothing to do with the number of followers creators have. Instead, they get paid on a performance basis. So, your earnings are determined based on the views your video fetches.

​

​