“Bro saw the afterlife”: Netizens react to Mike Tyson nearly knocking out MrBeast with a punch for a friendly video at Canelo-Crawford

Mike Tyson Demonstrates Power on MrBeast During Canelo-Crawford Event (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Boxing legend Mike Tyson and YouTube star MrBeast had a playful moment that caught a lot of attention during the Canelo Alvarez versus Terence Crawford fight in Las Vegas. The clip, which made waves online, showed Tyson giving MrBeast a body shot on live TV.

The 59-year-old ex-heavyweight champ was one of many big names who came to watch the fight at Allegiant Stadium. The event drew a star-studded crowd, including actors Jason Statham and Mark Wahlberg as well as retired boxing icon Lennox Lewis. Tyson, known for being a regular at major Vegas fight nights, brought his own flair to the evening with this spontaneous gesture.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, joined Tyson to commentate during the broadcast. Donaldson, with over 435 million subscribers, stands out as one of the world’s biggest digital creators. He’s famous for his huge-scale projects and viral challenges. His chat with Tyson mixed boxing and internet entertainment, shining more light on the event.

At one point, Tyson put on gloves and aimed a punch at Donaldson’s stomach. The punch wasn’t full-strength, but it made the YouTuber bend over for a moment before he recovered. They ended the bit with a laugh, as fans online reacted to the small but unforgettable moment.

Mike Tyson almost made MrBeast pass out after getting him with a body-shot 😭 pic.twitter.com/ToLpaDwBjX — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) September 14, 2025

"Bro saw the afterlife," an X user commented on the incident.

The incident became yet another shared moment from an already memorable night in boxing.

Fans react with humor to Tyson’s punch on MrBeast

Online reactions to the clip of Mike Tyson punching MrBeast reflected a mix of humor, skepticism, and surprise.

"This is the closest I’ve ever seen to Mr Beast showing genuine emotion," an X user commented.

"Dude looks like was over reacting lol. I’ve seen enough Mike Tyson punches to know when he pulls back. No its no age either lol," another reacted.

"mrbeast about to give away a million dollars just to afford new ribs," one wrote.

Many viewers joked about Donaldson’s exaggerated response, comparing it to losing his breath or even his “soul” for a moment, while others suggested he might turn the incident into one of his trademark money giveaways.

"The way Jimmy soul left and came back in seconds," a person said.

"MrBeast definitely wasn’t ready for that kind of power," one said.

"Nobody passing out to a 70 year old mike Tyson punch not even fucking toddlers faking ts just like he faking teamwater helping children in need of water typical," another wrote.

While Crawford’s win against Alvarez grabbed attention on its own, Tyson’s fun interaction with MrBeast brought extra entertainment outside the fights. The video keeps spreading, sparking conversations in sports circles and online communities everywhere.