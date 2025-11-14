Did Chandler Hallow pass away? MrBeast star accident claim spreads online a year after viral death hoax

Chandler Hallow is well and alive, contrary to the recent death rumors (Image via Instagram/@chandlerhallow)

Unfounded claims of Chandler Hallow’s demise have surfaced again on social media, more than a year after a death hoax went viral.

According to the rumors shared by different Facebook pages, the MrBeast collaborator died in an on-set accident. Each post featured a black-and-white image of Hallow with a text that read:

“From ‘Last to Leave’ laughs to a heart-stopping fall: The shocking behind-the-scenes tragedy that claimed Chandler Hallow’s life during MrBeat’s most ambitious challenge ever.”

Each post shared a link to an unreliable blog with a seemingly AI-generated story featuring rumors about the YouTube star’s death. No evidence supports the claim that Chandler Hallow passed away in an on-set accident. Amid the fake reports of his death, the content creator was active on his Instagram account.

While Hallow did not address the recent death hoax, he uploaded an Instagram Story, confirming that he is well and alive. It is not the first time the fabricated rumors around his death have emerged on social media.

In October, a Facebook page, Man City Love Forver, asserted in a post that Chandler Hallow died in an accident while filming. Coincidentally, the same page also shared the recent death hoax about the MrBeast star.

Additionally, a fake BBC report surfaced in January of last year, which the YouTuber addressed on X.

Chandler Hallow previously debunked another death hoax on X

In January 2024, the MrBeast collaborator shared a screenshot of a fake BBC article attributed to Mark Savage. The headline of the story read:

“YouTube star and associate of Mr Beast, Chandler Hallow, shot dead whilst filming stunt for video, says representative”

Chandler Hallow reacted to the death hoax and wrote:

“Just found out I died”

This is totally fake. I never wrote such a story (I cover music, for a start) and the mocked-up headline breaks out style guide. Watch out for this sort of stuff. https://t.co/Tk7lDhDvDi — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) March 14, 2022

Mark Savage, who was credited as “BBC Mr Beast Correspondent” in the fake article, also quoted the post to clarify. The music correspondent for the British Broadcasting Corporation wrote:

“This is totally fake. I never wrote such a story (I cover music, for a start) and the mocked-up headline breaks out style guide. Watch out for this sort of stuff.”

Previously, another viral post about MrBeast triggered concern among his fans in March 2023. An X account, @ExtremeBlitz__, posted a monochrome photo of James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson, aka MrBeast and tweeted:

“I cant believe mrbeast died... gone too soon man.. you'll never be forgotten you legend ❤️”

The post was a joke and received a reply from the YouTuber/businessman, who shared his disbelief over the tweet getting over 100,000 likes.