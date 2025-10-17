"You guys are all part of the legacy" - Erika Kirk shows off Charlie Kirk's Presidential Medal of Freedom to Turning Point USA staff

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 14: U.S. President Donald Trump posthumously awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk as he presents the Medal to his wife Erika Kirk (L) during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House on October 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Today marks the National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk who was shot and killed on September 10th at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Footage of Erika Kirk showing off her late husband Charlie Kirk's Presidential Medal of Freedom to Turning Point USA staff has been going viral on social media. Fon News posted the video online on October 17, 2025. In the video, Erika addressed the staff and said,

"I want you guys all to see the Medal of Freedom and be able to look at it in the back of it because... you guys are all part of the legacy. It's the first and last time I'll put a cross on it. I literally will stand here so all of you can see it... I don't care. Everyone can have their moment and see."

Shortly after, the staff gathered to take a look at the medal and even clicked photos of the same. The video garnered massive attention online, and more than 120K people saw the video. The clip further received over 2.5K likes since the time it was uploaded on the social media platform.

Many netizens even shared their take on the video. While some mocked the act, others congratulated for the honor that was given to political activist Charlie Kirk. On October 14, Charlie was posthumously awarded the highest civilian award in the United States. The ceremony took place at the White House Rose Garden with attendees like Erika Kirk and Charlie's parents, Kathryn and Robert Kirk.

Erika Kirk recently said that Charlie Kirk would possibly have run in the presidential race in the future

During the ceremony that took place on Tuesday, Erika Kirk accepted the award from President Donald Trump on behalf of her late husband. She also shared a few words before the audience that included Kirk's family and other officials. During the emotional speech, Erika said,

"If the moment had come, he probably would have run for president, but not out of ambition. He would only have done it if that was something that he believed that his country needed from a servant’s-heart standpoint."

She further thanked President Trump for honoring her late husband with the highest civilian award of the nation. The ceremony was on the same date that would have been Charlie's 32nd birthday. During the ceremony, President Trump, too, shared a few words about the late Charlie Kirk. The president further spoke about the assassination and said,

"He was assassinated in the prime of his life for boldly speaking the truth, for living his faith and relentless fighting for a better and stronger America."

He called Charlie a "fearless warrior" and "beloved leader." Donald Trump further believed that Charlie was an "American patriot of the deepest conviction." After the activist's death, a memorial ceremony was organized that had some prominent attendees like Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Elon Musk.

On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk was assassinated while he was at Utah Valley University taking questions. The activist was only 31 years old when he was killed. Authorities arrested Tyler Robinson and considered him the suspected gunman in the murder of the political activist.