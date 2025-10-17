What allegations were made by Saweetie's ex-friend? Complete controversy explained as pop star debunks viral claims

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 07: Saweetie arrives at EA Sports presents The Madden Bowl at Orpheum Theater on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

The internet is on fire with speculation of all sorts concerning Saweetie, with a former friend and so-called road manager saying that the rapper was actually an escort and used footballer Jadon Sancho to earn money. The allegations were made by the Instagram user, called @maybachmayy, who claims to have been the one to bring Saweetie and the Aston Villa star together, yet was never paid.

The scandal escalated when Mayy presented screenshots and personal communication, which, according to her, contain information about the relationship of Saweetie to the England international. Saweetie has hard refuted the escort allegations, reacting to her former friend, who claimed unpaid income.

Saweetie responds to allegations of financial exploitation involving Jadon Sancho

Online chatter has turned into a drama, with Saweetie at its epicenter. According to her former associate Mayy, the rapper promised a cut for introducing her to footballer Jadon Sancho this year. The promised share never materialized. Mayy further alleges that Saweetie supposedly fell for the "client," using his money to fund luxury purchases while leaving her unpaid.

The saga blew up after Mayy posted screenshots that allegedly show Saweetie discussing Sancho's finances. Fans have also latched onto a tattoo of Saweetie's name, "Quiava," inked behind Sancho's ear, stoking speculation that the relationship might have a financial angle, especially given the footballer's £200,000 (approximately USD 268,850)‑a‑week salary, versus the rapper's comparatively modest net worth. Online chatter even suggests some see the pay rise as funding Saweetie's high‑end lifestyle.

However, Saweetie finally opened up regarding the allegations. She took to her Instagram Story and posted:

"The recent accusations made about me are false, defamatory, and deeply disturbing. These claims misrepresent the facts and are solely aimed to damage my reputation. This person never managed me. She was simply introduced to me by family. Her motives are now obvious. I'll let the lawyer take it from here."

What do the netizens say?

As soon as the news came out, netizens were buzzing.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"She thinks "I'll letter my lawyers take it from here" is going to make her sound more believable," a user commented.

"Saweetie's "innocent intro" defense? Please - sounds like a classic finder's fee fumble. Sancho's taste in company explains more about his bench time than tactics ever could," another user commented.

"Saweetie's "just friends" pivot? Weak - ex-BFF's cut claim smells like the real tea. Sancho's linking up with rappers over wingers? Explains why he's ghosting goals too," a netizen expressed.

"this PR statement isn’t moving us," another netizen remarked.

"Key word being denied," a user wrote.

