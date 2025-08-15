“Still that b*tch on 1%”: Saweetie claps back at influencer claiming her music career is almost over

Saweetie reclaims the narrative after an influencer questions her music career’s longevity.

In the swirl of social media chatter, Saweetie became the latest target of criticism after an influencer suggested her music career was on its last legs. Celebrity careers are often dissected online, but the bluntness of this remark drew extra attention.

Instead of letting it slide, Saweetie fired back with a response that quickly turned the conversation in her favor. Her words weren’t just a defense but a reminder that she’s not shaken by outside opinions and intends to chart her path. Having already faced delays and heavy scrutiny over her debut album, she could have taken the comment as another attempt to downplay her work. But Saweetie chose differently, turning the jab into a statement of resilience and self-belief.

The online exchange began when beauty influencer Shawn Graham drew an unflattering comparison between Saweetie’s trajectory and a phone running on low battery. In a now widely shared post on X, Graham wrote that her career was like “an iPhone with 1% left,” suggesting it was about to shut down. He went further, claiming the rapper had blamed her label for a lack of backing, while dismissing her recent singles as underwhelming.

Saweetie initially answered with a short “so,” before turning the critique into an opportunity. In a follow-up post, she pushed back against the narrative, pointing out that giving up easily isn’t in her nature.

“Just because some people abandon their dreams and live through others doesn’t mean I will,” she wrote, before closing with a phrase that quickly resonated: “thank you for the compliment tho, still that b*tch on 1%.”

Her reply resonated because it did more than just defend; it reframed. Rather than deny setbacks or external challenges, she embraced the metaphor, twisting it into proof of endurance. Even at 1%, she implied, she still commands attention and presence.

This response fits a broader pattern in Saweetie’s public life. Over the years, she has faced delays with her long-anticipated debut, Pretty Bitch Music, and endured commentary on whether her chart momentum has slowed. Yet she remains a visible name in music, balancing new releases with brand ventures and public appearances. That dual presence positions her differently from the influencer’s portrayal of decline.

The exchange also highlighted the increasingly direct relationship between artists and the voices that comment on them. With influencers shaping perception in real time, celebrities are often forced to either ignore or address criticisms head-on. Saweetie chose the latter, demonstrating both awareness of the narrative and confidence in her trajectory.

Crucially, her comeback avoids overstatement. She doesn’t promise instant hits or dismiss industry realities, but she insists her career isn’t at its end. In that clarity lies the strength of her message. Saweetie remains an active voice in music, and her sharp rebuttal shows that, while critics may speculate, she will keep defining her journey herself.